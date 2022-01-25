Cardinal Conference Basketball Standings padkins Author email Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal ConferenceBoys' Basketball Standings(Through Monday, Jan. 24 games)TEAM CONF OVERALLLogan 5-0 9-0Poca 4-1 10-1Winfield 4-1 8-1Chapmanville 3-1 7-6Nitro 4-2 5-6Scott 2-4 4-5Herbert Hoover 2-5 7-5Wayne 1-4 6-7Sissonville 0-6 3-8-- Cardinal ConferenceGirls' Basketball Standings(Through Monday, Jan. 24 games)TEAM CONF OVERALLWayne 8-0 10-2Nitro 6-1 9-2Logan 4-1 11-2Herbert Hoover 4-4 6-6Sissonville 2-3 6-6Chapmanville 2-4 6-7Winfield 1-4 5-7Scott 0-3 1-8Poca 0-6 2-6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Standing Basketball Conference Christianity Game padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView