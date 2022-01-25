Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference

Boys' Basketball Standings

(Through Monday, Jan. 24 games)

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Logan 5-0 9-0

Poca 4-1 10-1

Winfield 4-1 8-1

Chapmanville 3-1 7-6

Nitro 4-2 5-6

Scott 2-4 4-5

Herbert Hoover 2-5 7-5

Wayne 1-4 6-7

Sissonville 0-6 3-8

--

Cardinal Conference

Girls' Basketball Standings

(Through Monday, Jan. 24 games)

TEAM CONF OVERALL

Wayne 8-0 10-2

Nitro 6-1 9-2

Logan 4-1 11-2

Herbert Hoover 4-4 6-6

Sissonville 2-3 6-6

Chapmanville 2-4 6-7

Winfield 1-4 5-7

Scott 0-3 1-8

Poca 0-6 2-6

