High School Basketball

Cardinal Conference

Boys Basketball Standings

South Division

School Conf All

Chapmanville 9-1 17-2

Logan 10-2 14-7

Mingo Central 7-6 12-8

Scott 6-5 13-7

Wayne 0-11 2-16

North Division

School Conf All

Poca 10-2 16-3

Winfield 5-6 7-10

Sissonville 5-6 5-15

Nitro 3-7 5-13

Herbert Hoover 2-9 6-14

Cardinal Conference

Girls Basketball Standings

South Division

School Conf All

Wayne 11-2 17-4

Chapmanville 9-4 16-5

Mingo Central 8-5 16-6

Logan 4-9 8-13

Scott 1-12 5-17

North Division

School Conf All

Winfield 12-0 19-2

Nitro 9-3 14-5

Herbert Hoover 7-6 15-7

Sissonville 3-10 6-14

Poca 0-13 0-22

*Tuesday’s games not included