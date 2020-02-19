High School Basketball
Cardinal Conference
Boys Basketball Standings
South Division
School Conf All
Chapmanville 9-1 17-2
Logan 10-2 14-7
Mingo Central 7-6 12-8
Scott 6-5 13-7
Wayne 0-11 2-16
North Division
School Conf All
Poca 10-2 16-3
Winfield 5-6 7-10
Sissonville 5-6 5-15
Nitro 3-7 5-13
Herbert Hoover 2-9 6-14
Cardinal Conference
Girls Basketball Standings
South Division
School Conf All
Wayne 11-2 17-4
Chapmanville 9-4 16-5
Mingo Central 8-5 16-6
Logan 4-9 8-13
Scott 1-12 5-17
North Division
School Conf All
Winfield 12-0 19-2
Nitro 9-3 14-5
Herbert Hoover 7-6 15-7
Sissonville 3-10 6-14
Poca 0-13 0-22
*Tuesday’s games not included