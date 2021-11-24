LOGAN — Brad Napier knows just how brutal the Cardinal Conference is.
He pointed out an interesting factoid about the conference and it shows just how deep the league really is.
Logan, last year’s Cardinal Conference regular season champions, did not make it to the state tournament last year but five other league teams did, including his Chapmanville Tigers.
Logan closed out at 14-5 last season and went 7-1 in the conference during the regular season to take the league crown, topping Poca (4-1) and Nitro (7-2) by percentage points.
After winning its sectional championship last year, Logan was upset 56-53 by Winfield in the Class AAA regional co-finals, leaving the Cats short of the state tourney.
“The crazy thing is that Logan won the conference last year and they didn’t make it to the state tournament. This conference is brutal,” said Napier, the Chapmanville basketball coach.
Logan was able to de-throne Chapmanville, which had won four straight conference titles from 2017-20.
Chapmanville won its sectional and region and advanced to the Class AA state tourney last year, before falling to Williamstown in the state semifinals and closing out with a 9-7 record.
Four other Cardinal Conference teams made it to the state tourney last May.
Poca (13-5) and Nitro (16-4) were Class AA state tournament teams, while Herbert Hoover (13-5) and Winfield (14-7) were in the Class AAA state tourney field.
All five of those teams, along with a resurging Scott team, expect to challenge again for the state tournament.
“The Cardinal Conference is going to be extremely tough this year. I don’t think that there is going to be any question on that,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “There’s a lot of parity as well and I don’t think you can point to just one team and say they are much better than anyone else. There’s going to be five or six teams that are going to be very competitive.”
Poca, with All-Stater and University of Virginia signee Isaac McNeely, made it the furthest last season, falling 50-47 to Williamstown in the Class AA state finals after wins over Bluefield (49-42) and Charleston Catholic (42-40).
Napier said the Dots could be the team to beat.
“Every game you have to be ready to go,” he said. “Winfield is going to be really good and so is Logan, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Scott and Poca. Poca is probably going to start the season as the number one ranked team in the state in Double-A. I expect our conference to be loaded again. We had five teams from the Cardinal Conference make it to the state tournament last year and the speaks to the depth and the talent in this league. That’s amazing. I expect the conference to be deep again this year. There’s a lot of quality teams and night in and night out you are going to have to battle.”
Herbert Hoover took an 87-45 loss to eventual state champion Shady Spring in last season’s Class AAA state tournament.
Winfield dispatched Fairmont Senior, 49-45, in last year’s Class AAA state tourney but fell 68-51 to Shady Spring in the state semifinals.
Nitro also bowed in the first round, dropping a 40-39 nail-biter to Wheeling Central in the Class AA state quarterfinals.
“It’s going to be a very difficult conference to win this year,” said Green, who has led Logan to an 82-38 mark and five straight winning seasons in his five years at the helm. “We are going to use this tough schedule as a tool to prepare our guys for the post-season. This is going to help us in the long run.”
Scott figures to be right in the mix this year.
Never mind last year’s 4-10 record.
The Skyhawks have a bevy of returning players coming back, including Reece Cardin, Landon Stone, Cavin White and others.
Scott coach Shawn Ballard said he expects a war in the Cardinal this year.
“If you don’t show up to play in the Cardinal Conference night in and night out you are going to get beat,” Ballard said. “Isaac McNeely is back for another year at Poca. Then you have Chapmanville and Logan who are always good. Nitro returns a lot of guys from their state tournament team last year. Winfield is good and Hoover has a lot of guys back from their state tournament team. There’s a lot of parity in this conference. Anyone is capable of beating anybody. This tough schedule will help us prepare for the post-season. The whole conference benefits from it.”
Wayne (4-11) and Sissonville (1-14) both struggled last season and will be looking for improvement.