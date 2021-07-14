The Cardinal Conference will have more uniformity this fall during the football season.
The league is making a change this fall, having all conference games start at 7 p.m.
In years past, Nitro, Winfield and Poca had played most of its home games at 7 p.m., a half an hour earlier than the usual 7:30 p.m. kickoff times.
This would be a change for Logan and Chapmanville, which have traditionally had 7:30 p.m. kicks.
“It isn’t mandatory for Cardinal teams to do so, but it was verbally agreed upon for the schools to move all start times to 7 p.m.,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “So, according to my AD, us and Logan will kickoff at conference games at 7 p.m.”
There are pros and cons for the earlier starting time.
Getting started a half an hour earlier and being done earlier will get players and fans home a tad bit earlier on Friday nights.
Also, at the beginning of the season, there will be more available sunlight and that would presumably save more energy as stadium lights would not have to be used as long.
Since the games will start earlier that would mean working family members and fans would have to hustle to get to the games on time, particularly for away contests.
“At least it’s consistent now,” Barker said. “No difference in start times across county lines which is what we’ve had for the last few years.”
Logan coach Gary Mullins agreed.
“I like the uniform times for the fans,” he said. “Switching back and forth between 7 and 7:30 always made it tough for the fans to keep up when the game was starting.”
It would have to be determined what time Logan and Chapmanville’s two non-conference games would start, either 7 or 7:30.
Both Logan and Chapmanville began its three-week summer practice periods this week. Regular preseason practices are to begin on Monday, Aug. 2.
The three week period was moved to July since the high school baseball season lasted three weeks later than normal, finishing up in late June with the state tournament.
“We are going this week and practicing 5:30 in the evening. We’re doing this for three weeks,” Mullins said. “We’ll then be using our flex days in the last week.”
Chapmanville will be hosting a 7 on 7 football scrimmage on Monday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Eight teams, including Cardinal squads Chapmanville, Logan, Nitro, Sissonville, Scott and Poca — are set to take part, as well as Class AAA Riverside and Single-A Tug Valley.
There were no 7 on 7s last year, or any three-week summer practice period for that matter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are still playing in that one. That will be a good one I think,” Mullins said of the Chapmanville 7 on 7. “We are also going to be going over to Scott on July 26 or 27 to play Scott in a 7 on 7. Those will be the only two that we will do.”
CARDINAL NON-CONFERENCE GAMES: Cardinal Conference teams will play a wide variety of non-conference games this fall during the football season.
With nine teams in the conference, each Cardinal squad will play eight league games and two non-conference foes this season.
Both Logan and Chapmanville are set to square off with Class A county rival rival Man in one of their two non-league games.
Logan opens the seasons at Man on Aug. 27, while Chapmanville faces the Hillbillies in the regular season finale on Nov. 5 at home.
Logan will also hit the road at Liberty-Raleigh on Sept. 17. The Tigers play at former Cardinal team Mingo Central on Oct. 29, meaning CRHS will open the season with eight straight league contests.
Scott’s two non-league games are Sept. 17 at home against Class A county rival Sherman and Oct. 15 at home against Liberty-Raleigh.
Wayne opens the season on Aug. 27 at home against Class A county rival Tolsia and plays at Liberty-Raleigh on Oct. 1.
Nitro has a date on Sept. 3 at Class AAA rival St. Albans in the “Battle for the Bridge” and player plays at Clay County on Oct. 8.
Poca is scheduled to play at Independence on Sept. 10 and then play at Mingo Central on Sept. 24 in its two non-conference games.
Winfield kicks off the season at Class AAA Hurricane on Aug. 27 and later closes out the season on Nov. 5 at home against Point Pleasant.
Herbert Hoover hosts Wyoming East on Sept. 17 and later plays at Mingo Central on Oct. 22.
Sissonville’s non-league affairs are Sept. 17 at home against Clay County and Nov. 5 at Roane County.