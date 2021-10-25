Cardinal Conference Football Schedule, Standings By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Oct 25, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Conference Football Standings, ScheduleTEAM CONF ALL PF PAHerbert Hoover 6-0 8-0 414 36Poca 6-0 7-0 205 97Logan 5-2 6-3 198 149Winfield 5-2 5-3 232 184Scott 3-3 5-3 240 163Sissonville 2-5 2-6 124 296Chapmanville 2-6 2-6 169 243Wayne 1-6 2-7 180 293Nitro 0-6 1-7 43 192–Friday, October 22Logan 24, Chapmanville 14Herbert Hoover 57, Mingo Central 0Poca 26, Scott 21Sissonville 45, Wayne 22Winfield 34, Nitro 0 –Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.END OF REGULAR SEASON Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poca Wayne Sport Scott Chapmanville Logan Herbert Hoover Nitro padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView