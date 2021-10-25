Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 6-0 8-0 414 36

Poca 6-0 7-0 205 97

Logan 5-2 6-3 198 149

Winfield 5-2 5-3 232 184

Scott 3-3 5-3 240 163

Sissonville 2-5 2-6 124 296

Chapmanville 2-6 2-6 169 243

Wayne 1-6 2-7 180 293

Nitro 0-6 1-7 43 192

Friday, October 22

Logan 24, Chapmanville 14

Herbert Hoover 57, Mingo Central 0

Poca 26, Scott 21

Sissonville 45, Wayne 22

Winfield 34, Nitro 0

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

