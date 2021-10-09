Cardinal Conference football schedule, standings padkins Author email Oct 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Conference Football Standings, ScheduleTEAM CONF ALL PF PAHerbert Hoover 6-0 7-0 357 36Poca 4-0 5-0 164 64Logan 4-1 5-2 162 121Scott 3-2 4-2 178 123Winfield 3-2 3-3 154 177Wayne 1-4 2-5 142 208Sissonville 1-4 1-5 72 230Chapmanville 1-5 1-5 115 203Nitro 0-5 0-6 42 158–Friday, October 8Logan 21, Scott 12Herbert Hoover 53, Wayne 0Poca 28, Winfield 26Nitro at Clay County, ppd.Chapmanville: Bye weekSissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 15Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.Nitro: Bye week Herbert Hoover: Bye week–Friday, October 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.END OF REGULAR SEASON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sissonville Winfield Politics Herbert Hoover Poca Wayne Scott Nitro padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView