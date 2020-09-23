High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65
Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6
Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-1 1-1 44 32
Friday, September 18 games
Tolsia 59, Wayne 6
Scott at Sherman, canceled
Oak Hill at Chapmanville, canceled
Tug Valley at Logan, canceled
*Winfield at Wayne, canceled
Herbert Hoover at Clay County, canceled
Pendleton County at Sissonville, canceled
Friday, September 25 games
*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game