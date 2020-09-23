Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65

Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6

Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-1 1-1 44 32

Friday, September 18 games

Tolsia 59, Wayne 6

Scott at Sherman, canceled

Oak Hill at Chapmanville, canceled

Tug Valley at Logan, canceled

*Winfield at Wayne, canceled

Herbert Hoover at Clay County, canceled

Pendleton County at Sissonville, canceled

Friday, September 25 games

*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game