Friday, Sept. 4
*Poca at Chapmanville, canceled
*Logan at Sissonville, canceled
*Scott at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Winfield at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Poca at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
*Chapmanville at Winfield, canceled
Logan at Mingo Central, canceled
Wheeling Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Poca, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
Scott at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
*Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Scott: BYE WEEK
Friday, Oct. 9
*Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
North Marion at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Herbert Hoover at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
*Chapmanville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Poca, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
*Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
END OF THE REGULAR SEASON