SISSONVILLE -- Sissonville was an offensive dynamo last season, cranking out nearly 42 points and more than 425 yards per game. It got the Indians a 5-0 regular-season record and the No. 1 spot in the Class AA playoff ratings.
However, graduation losses took their toll on Sissonville’s attack, as 1,000-yard rusher Dylan Griffith and quarterback Jackson Foster, with 1,400 yards of total offense, have both departed. In fact, players who scored 25 of the team’s 33 touchdowns last season are no longer in school.
Thus, the Indians may have to lean on their defense a little more this year. And that’s where Jacob Carter comes in.
Carter, a fourth-year starter, plays middle linebacker on defense and last year led the Indians with 51 tackles in just six games, including a season-high 14 in a 42-27 loss to Elkins in the first round of the playoffs. He and his defensive teammates are probably going to have carry the load, at least at the outset of the season, according to first-year coach Chad Lovejoy.
“I do think so,’’ Lovejoy said. “We’re not necessarily designed to score 40 points a game this year. We’ll probably not be as up tempo, because of that. We’ll try to control the ball a little bit more and realize that punting is not necessarily a bad thing. Last year, we kind of felt that punting was something we shouldn’t do very often, because we felt like we were pretty loaded offensively.’’
Of the players returning from last season who scored touchdowns, receiver-kick returner Braeden Murray has seven of the eight.
“So we’ve got a lot to replace there,’’ Lovejoy said.
“But the good thing is these guys have been practicing hard for three years, and we’ve got a lot of seniors. They just don’t have a lot of experience. So for a lot of them, this will be their first year of playing varsity.’’
Especially on defense, the Indians will likely find themselves relying on players like the 6-foot, 220-pound Carter, a quintessential glue guy who plays a lot of the thankless positions. And Carter is OK with those duties.
“Yeah, I’ll take all of that,’’ Carter said. “I took it the past couple years, just trying to get everybody set up. I’m the quarterback, pretty much, of the defense, so I have to take control of what everybody’s doing, how they’re going, how hard they’re going. I have to take control of all of that, and do the best I can.’’
On offense, he has split time during his four seasons as a right tackle and tight end, catching just two passes for 20 yards while largely toiling in anonymity.
“You don’t see linemen get much [credit] in the NFL, even,’’ Carter said. “You’ve just got to take it to heart and know you’re doing the best for your team, protecting your guys.’’
Lovejoy expects fewer changes on the offense he inherits from former coach Marc Wilson, who left to take a coaching position in Ohio.
“Offensively, we’re pretty much the same,’’ Lovejoy said. “We’ll be simple, but have multiple formations, that type thing ... We’ll just try to keep it the same because Marc and I are very, very good friends and we probably talk five days a week. He started it — we’re just trying to cultivate it, and of course, plant our own seeds.
“On the other side, we overhauled the defensive scheme a little bit when we brought coach [Wes] Price in.’’
Carter said the team has had a favorable reaction to Lovejoy taking over as head coach after Wilson held the reins for six seasons.
“It was a smooth transition,’’ Carter said. “Wilson leaving, it was tough for some of us because we were so used to it. But Chad has kept it the same tempo, the same plays, same everything. So it’s pretty simple.’’
Taking over for Foster under center will either be senior Brody Thompson or sophomore Ethan Taylor. Thompson went to middle school in the Sissonville area before transferring to George Washington, where he mostly played receiver. Now, he’s back with the Indians as a QB candidate.
“As of right now, they’re neck and neck,’’ Lovejoy said. “We’re hoping that as we get the pads on, there will be some separation — soon. But if not, we’ll do what we have to do to get both those guys on the field. Both are going to be players for us.’’