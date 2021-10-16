Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule padkins Author email Oct 16, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Conference Football Standings, ScheduleTEAM CONF ALL PF PAHerbert Hoover 6-0 7-0 357 36Poca 5-0 6-0 178 76Logan 4-2 5-3 174 135Winfield 4-2 4-3 198 184Scott 3-2 5-2 219 137Chapmanville 2-5 2-5 155 219Wayne 1-5 2-6 158 248Sissonville 1-5 1-6 79 274Nitro 0-5 0-6 42 158–Friday, October 15 gamesPoca 14, Logan 12Chapmanville 40, Wayne 16Scott 41, Liberty-Raleigh 14Winfield 44, Sissonville 7Nitro: Bye weekHerbert Hoover: Bye week–Friday, October 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m. Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.END OF REGULAR SEASON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sport Sissonville Herbert Hoover Winfield Scott Poca Chapmanville Wayne padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView