Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 6-0 7-0 357 36

Poca 5-0 6-0 178 76

Logan 4-2 5-3 174 135

Winfield 4-2 4-3 198 184

Scott 3-2 5-2 219 137

Chapmanville 2-5 2-5 155 219

Wayne 1-5 2-6 158 248

Sissonville 1-5 1-6 79 274

Nitro 0-5 0-6 42 158

Friday, October 15 games

Poca 14, Logan 12

Chapmanville 40, Wayne 16

Scott 41, Liberty-Raleigh 14

Winfield 44, Sissonville 7

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, October 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

