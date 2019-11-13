High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 8-1 8-2 421 185

C’ville 5-4 5-5 199 281

Wayne 1-8 1-9 175 346

Logan 1-8 1-9 199 502

Scott 1-8 1-9 101 346

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 9-0 10-0 406 116

Winfield 7-2 7-3 381 268

Sissonville 6-3 6-4 282 228

H. Hoover 4-5 4-6 243 326

Nitro 3-6 4-6 345 409

Friday, Nov. 8

Man 33, Chapmanville 8

Herbert Hoover 56, Logan 28

Mingo Central 55, Winfield 20

Nitro 41, Scott 27

Poca 32, Wayne 0

Roane County 20, Sissonville 7

END OF REGULAR SEASON

* Cardinal Conference game