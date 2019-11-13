High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 8-1 8-2 421 185
C’ville 5-4 5-5 199 281
Wayne 1-8 1-9 175 346
Logan 1-8 1-9 199 502
Scott 1-8 1-9 101 346
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 9-0 10-0 406 116
Winfield 7-2 7-3 381 268
Sissonville 6-3 6-4 282 228
H. Hoover 4-5 4-6 243 326
Nitro 3-6 4-6 345 409
Friday, Nov. 8
Man 33, Chapmanville 8
Herbert Hoover 56, Logan 28
Mingo Central 55, Winfield 20
Nitro 41, Scott 27
Poca 32, Wayne 0
Roane County 20, Sissonville 7
END OF REGULAR SEASON
* Cardinal Conference game