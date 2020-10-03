Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Chapmanville 1-0 1-0 20 6

Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65

Poca 0-0 1-1 54 68

Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-1 28 59

Scott 0-1 1-3 52 93

Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42

Friday, October 2 games

Tug Valley 22, Logan 12

Greenbrier West 47, Scott 0

Cabell Midland 62, Poca 20

Fairmont Senior 59, Winfield 28

Chapmanville at Summers County, canceled

Wednesday, October 7 games

St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 9 games

*Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 13 games

Riverside at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game