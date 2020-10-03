High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Chapmanville 1-0 1-0 20 6
Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65
Poca 0-0 1-1 54 68
Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-1 28 59
Scott 0-1 1-3 52 93
Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42
Friday, October 2 games
Tug Valley 22, Logan 12
Greenbrier West 47, Scott 0
Cabell Midland 62, Poca 20
Fairmont Senior 59, Winfield 28
Chapmanville at Summers County, canceled
Wednesday, October 7 games
St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 9 games
*Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
North Marion at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 13 games
Riverside at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game