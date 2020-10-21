High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Sissonville 2-0 3-0 130 62
Wayne 2-0 2-3 80 144
Poca 1-0 3-1 138 89
Herbert Hoover 1-1 1-1 70 41
Chapmanville 1-1 1-2 34 77
Scott 0-1 1-4 66 124
Winfield 0-1 0-3 45 132
Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42
Nitro 0-2 0-3 52 144
Monday, October 12 game
Lincoln County 34, Wayne 14
Tuesday, October 13 games
Sissonville 33, Riverside 15
Herbert Hoover 49, Nitro 13
Friday, October 16 games
Wayne 28, Chapmanville 14
Liberty Raleigh 31, Scott 14
Huntington 31, Winfield 3
Poca 42, Buffalo 7
Tug Valley at Logan, canceled
Monday, October 19 games
Sissonville 69, Nitro 26
Tuesday, October 20 game
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, late
Herbert Hoover at Man, late
Buffalo at Wayne, late
Friday, October 23 games
*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Greenrbrier East, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane at Winfield, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, canceled
*Sissonville at Wayne, canceled
*Logan at Chapmanville, canceled
Saturday, October 24 game
Logan at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 30 games
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 3 game
*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 6 games
Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game