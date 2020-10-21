Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Sissonville 2-0 3-0 130 62

Wayne 2-0 2-3 80 144

Poca 1-0 3-1 138 89

Herbert Hoover 1-1 1-1 70 41

Chapmanville 1-1 1-2 34 77

Scott 0-1 1-4 66 124

Winfield 0-1 0-3 45 132

Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42

Nitro 0-2 0-3 52 144

Monday, October 12 game

Lincoln County 34, Wayne 14

Tuesday, October 13 games

Sissonville 33, Riverside 15

Herbert Hoover 49, Nitro 13

Friday, October 16 games

Wayne 28, Chapmanville 14

Liberty Raleigh 31, Scott 14

Huntington 31, Winfield 3

Poca 42, Buffalo 7

Tug Valley at Logan, canceled

Monday, October 19 games

Sissonville 69, Nitro 26

Tuesday, October 20 game

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, late

Herbert Hoover at Man, late

Buffalo at Wayne, late

Friday, October 23 games

*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Greenrbrier East, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane at Winfield, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, canceled

*Sissonville at Wayne, canceled

Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, canceled

*Logan at Chapmanville, canceled

Saturday, October 24 game

Logan at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 30 games

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 game

*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 6 games

Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game