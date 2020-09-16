Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Wayne 1-0 1-0 12 6

Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6

Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-1 1-1 44 32

Friday, Sept. 11 games

*Chapmanville at Winfield, canceled

Logan at Mingo Central, canceled

Wheeling Central at Winfield, canceled

*Sissonville at Scott, canceled

*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, canceled

Greenbrier East at Poca, canceled

St. Marys at Wayne, canceled

Saturday, Sept. 12 game

Scott 38, Weirton Madonna 20

Monday, Sept. 14 games

*Winfield at Sissonville, canceled

* Herbert Hoover at Nitro, canceled

Friday, Sept. 18 games

Wayne at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Chapmanville, canceled

*Poca at Logan, canceled

Scott at Sherman, canceled

*Winfield at Wayne, canceled

Herbert Hoover at Clay County, canceled

Pendleton County at Sissonville, canceled

Friday, Sept. 25 games

*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.