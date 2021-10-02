Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 5-0 6-0 304 36

Poca 3-0 4-0 136 38

Scott 3-1 4-1 166 102

Logan 3-1 4-2 141 109

Winfield 3-1 3-2 128 149

Wayne 1-3 2-4 142 155

Sissonville 1-4 1-5 72 230

Chapmanville 1-5 1-5 115 203

Nitro 0-5 0-6 42 158

Friday, October 1 scores

Logan 19, Nitro 0

Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7

Liberty-Raleigh 30, Wayne 22

Poca 34, Sissonville 6

Scott: Bye week

Winfield: Bye week

Friday, October 8

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville: Bye week

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 15

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, October 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

