High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 1-0 1-1 63 63

Scott 0-1 0-2 21 62

Wayne 0-1 0-2 16 94

Logan 0-1 0-2 14 90

C'ville 0-2 0-2 15 74

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 2-0 2-0 88 35

Sissonville 2-0 2-0 52 14

Winfield 1-0 1-1 48 76

H. Hoover 1-1 1-1 49 42

Nitro 0-1 1-1 56 61

Friday, Sept. 6

Poca 48, Chapmanville 7

Sissonville 28, Logan 6

Mingo Central 56, Wayne 16

Winfield 28, Herbert Hoover 21

St. Marys 34, Scott 7

Nitro 28, St. Albans 21

Friday, Sept. 13

*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Wayne -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 20

*Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Scott -- OPEN DATE

