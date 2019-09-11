High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 1-0 1-1 63 63
Scott 0-1 0-2 21 62
Wayne 0-1 0-2 16 94
Logan 0-1 0-2 14 90
C'ville 0-2 0-2 15 74
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 2-0 2-0 88 35
Sissonville 2-0 2-0 52 14
Winfield 1-0 1-1 48 76
H. Hoover 1-1 1-1 49 42
Nitro 0-1 1-1 56 61
Friday, Sept. 6
Poca 48, Chapmanville 7
Sissonville 28, Logan 6
Mingo Central 56, Wayne 16
Winfield 28, Herbert Hoover 21
St. Marys 34, Scott 7
Nitro 28, St. Albans 21
Friday, Sept. 13
*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Wayne -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 20
*Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Scott -- OPEN DATE