High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Sissonville 2-0 4-0 190 109
Poca 2-0 4-1 140 89
Wayne 2-0 2-4 86 186
Herbert Hoover 2-1 3-2 136 77
Chapmanville 2-1 2-3 88 151
Winfield 0-1 0-4 62 155
Logan 0-1 0-3 40 81
Nitro 0-2 0-3 52 144
Scott 0-3 1-6 66 128
Tuesday, October 20 game
Lincoln County 46, Chapmanville 16
Herbert Hoover 42, Man 12
Buffalo 42, Wayne 6
Friday, October 23 games
Sissonville 60, Greenrbrier East 47
Moorefield 24, Herbert Hoover 22
Hurricane 23, Winfield 17
Poca 2, Scott 0 (forfeit)
Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, canceled
Sissonville at Wayne, canceled
Logan at Chapmanville, canceled
Saturday, October 24 game
Richwood 39, Logan 28
Chapmanville 38, Nitro 28
Tuesday, October 25 game
Herbert Hoover 2, Scott 0 (forfeit)
Wednesday, October 28 game
Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 29 game
St. Albans at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 30 games
Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 3 game
*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game