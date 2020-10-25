Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Sissonville 2-0 4-0 190 109

Poca 2-0 4-1 140 89

Wayne 2-0 2-4 86 186

Herbert Hoover 2-1 3-2 136 77

Chapmanville 2-1 2-3 88 151

Winfield 0-1 0-4 62 155

Logan 0-1 0-3 40 81

Nitro 0-2 0-3 52 144

Scott 0-3 1-6 66 128

Tuesday, October 20 game

Lincoln County 46, Chapmanville 16

Herbert Hoover 42, Man 12

Buffalo 42, Wayne 6

Friday, October 23 games

Sissonville 60, Greenrbrier East 47

Moorefield 24, Herbert Hoover 22

Hurricane 23, Winfield 17

Poca 2, Scott 0 (forfeit)

Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, canceled

Sissonville at Wayne, canceled

Logan at Chapmanville, canceled

Saturday, October 24 game

Richwood 39, Logan 28

Chapmanville 38, Nitro 28

Tuesday, October 25 game

Herbert Hoover 2, Scott 0 (forfeit)

Wednesday, October 28 game

Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29 game

St. Albans at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30 games

Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 game

*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game