High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Chapmanville 1-0 1-0 20 6

Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65

Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6

Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-1 1-1 44 32

Logan 0-1 0-1 6 20

Friday, September 25 games

Chapmanville at Scott, canceled

Logan at Winfield, canceled

Mingo Central at Poca, canceled

*Wayne at Nitro, canceled

*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, canceled

Saturday, September 26 game

Chapmanville 20, Logan 6

Friday, October 2 games

Chapmanville at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, canceled

*Nitro at Logan, canceled

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game