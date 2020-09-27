High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Chapmanville 1-0 1-0 20 6
Wayne 1-0 1-1 18 65
Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6
Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-1 1-1 44 32
Logan 0-1 0-1 6 20
Friday, September 25 games
Chapmanville at Scott, canceled
Logan at Winfield, canceled
Mingo Central at Poca, canceled
*Wayne at Nitro, canceled
*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, canceled
Saturday, September 26 game
Chapmanville 20, Logan 6
Friday, October 2 games
Chapmanville at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, canceled
*Nitro at Logan, canceled
Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game