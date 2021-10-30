Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 7-0 9-0 442 36

Poca 6-1 7-1 205 125

Logan 5-2 6-3 198 149

Winfield 5-3 5-4 242 212

Scott 4-3 6-3 268 173

Chapmanville 2-6 3-6 204 263

Sissonville 2-6 2-7 131 324

Wayne 1-6 2-7 180 293

Nitro 1-6 2-7 75 199

Friday, October 29 results

Chapmanville 35, Mingo Central 20

Scott 28, Winfield 10

Nitro 32, Sissonville 7

Herbert Hoover 28, Poca 0

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

