Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Herbert Hoover 7-0 9-0 442 36
Poca 6-1 7-1 205 125
Logan 5-2 6-3 198 149
Winfield 5-3 5-4 242 212
Scott 4-3 6-3 268 173
Chapmanville 2-6 3-6 204 263
Sissonville 2-6 2-7 131 324
Wayne 1-6 2-7 180 293
Nitro 1-6 2-7 75 199

–Friday, October 29 results
Chapmanville 35, Mingo Central 20 
Scott 28, Winfield 10
Nitro 32, Sissonville 7
Herbert Hoover 28, Poca 0
Logan: Bye week
Wayne: Bye week

–Friday, November 5
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON