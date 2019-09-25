High school Football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 3-0 3-1 148 83

C’ville 1-3 1-3 76 147

Scott 0-2 0-3 27 90

Wayne 0-2 0-3 16 131

Logan 0-3 0-4 28 210

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 3-0 4-0 218 43

Winfield 3-0 3-1 133 89

Sissonville 3-1 3-1 94 53

H. Hoover 2-1 2-2 110 105

Nitro 0-3 1-3 108 143

Friday, Sept. 20

Chapmanville 48, Nitro 25

Poca 68, Logan 8

Mingo Central 33, Sissonville 14

Winfield 37, Wayne 0

Clay County 36, Herbert Hoover 27

Scott — OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 27

*Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central — OPEN DATE

Winfield — OPEN DATE