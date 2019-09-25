High school Football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 3-0 3-1 148 83
C’ville 1-3 1-3 76 147
Scott 0-2 0-3 27 90
Wayne 0-2 0-3 16 131
Logan 0-3 0-4 28 210
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 3-0 4-0 218 43
Winfield 3-0 3-1 133 89
Sissonville 3-1 3-1 94 53
H. Hoover 2-1 2-2 110 105
Nitro 0-3 1-3 108 143
Friday, Sept. 20
Chapmanville 48, Nitro 25
Poca 68, Logan 8
Mingo Central 33, Sissonville 14
Winfield 37, Wayne 0
Clay County 36, Herbert Hoover 27
Scott — OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 27
*Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central — OPEN DATE
Winfield — OPEN DATE