High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Wayne 1-0 1-0 12 6
Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6
Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0
HerbertHoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-1 0-1 6 12
Friday, September 4 games
Wayne 12, Scott 6
St. Albans at Nitro, canceled
*Winfield at Herbert Hoover, canceled
St. Marys at Sissonville, canceled
Saturday, September 5 game
Poca 34, Wheeling Central 6
Friday, September 11 games
*Chapmanville at Winfield, canceled
Logan at Mingo Central, canceled
Wheeling Central at Winfield, canceled
*Sissonville at Scott, canceled
*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, canceled
Greenbrier East at Poca, canceled
St. Marys at Wayne, canceled
Saturday, September 12 game
Scott at Weirton Madonna, 4 p.m.
Monday, September 14 games
*Winfield at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
* Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 18 games
*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
Scott at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.