High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Wayne 1-0 1-0 12 6

Poca 0-0 1-0 34 6

Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0

HerbertHoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-1 0-1 6 12

Friday, September 4 games

Wayne 12, Scott 6

St. Albans at Nitro, canceled

*Winfield at Herbert Hoover, canceled

St. Marys at Sissonville, canceled

Saturday, September 5 game

Poca 34, Wheeling Central 6

Friday, September 11 games

*Chapmanville at Winfield, canceled

Logan at Mingo Central, canceled

Wheeling Central at Winfield, canceled

*Sissonville at Scott, canceled

*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, canceled

Greenbrier East at Poca, canceled

St. Marys at Wayne, canceled

Saturday, September 12 game

Scott at Weirton Madonna, 4 p.m.

Monday, September 14 games

*Winfield at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

* Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 18 games

*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

Scott at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.