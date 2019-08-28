High school football
-----
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Chapmanville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mingo Central 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wayne 0-0 0-0 0 0
---
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Poca 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
--------
Thursday, August 29
*Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.
---
Friday, August 30
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
---
Saturday, August 31
Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.
---
Friday, September 6
*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
---
Friday, September 13
*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Wayne -- OPEN DATE
---
Friday, September 20
*Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Scott -- OPEN DATE