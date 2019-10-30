High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 6-1 6-2 317 151
C’ville 5-3 5-3 177 199
Scott 1-6 1-7 74 256
Logan 1-6 1-7 145 385
Wayne 0-7 0-8 114 288
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 7-0 8-0 411 102
Winfield 6-1 6-2 312 213
Sissonville 5-3 5-3 224 181
H.Hoover 3-4 3-5 147 227
Nitro 2-5 3-5 277 331
Friday, Oct. 25
Chapmanville 48, Logan 26
Mingo Central 47, Herbert Hoover 6
Poca 47, Scott 0
Sissonville 42, Wayne 18
Winfield 54, Nitro 13
Friday, Nov. 1
*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game