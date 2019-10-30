High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 6-1 6-2 317 151

C’ville 5-3 5-3 177 199

Scott 1-6 1-7 74 256

Logan 1-6 1-7 145 385

Wayne 0-7 0-8 114 288

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 7-0 8-0 411 102

Winfield 6-1 6-2 312 213

Sissonville 5-3 5-3 224 181

H.Hoover 3-4 3-5 147 227

Nitro 2-5 3-5 277 331

Friday, Oct. 25

Chapmanville 48, Logan 26

Mingo Central 47, Herbert Hoover 6

Poca 47, Scott 0

Sissonville 42, Wayne 18

Winfield 54, Nitro 13

Friday, Nov. 1

*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game