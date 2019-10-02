High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 3-1 3-2 162 104
C’ville 2-3 2-3 90 160
Scott 0-3 0-4 40 104
Wayne 0-3 0-4 72 195
Logan 0-4 0-5 62 280
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 4-0 5-0 239 57
Winfield 4-0 4-1 203 123
Sissonville 4-1 4-1 137 60
H. Hoover 2-2 2-3 117 148
Nitro 1-3 2-3 172 199
Friday, Sept. 27
Chapmanville 14, Scott 13
Winfield 70, Logan 34
Poca 21, Mingo Central 14
Nitro 64, Wayne 56
Sissonville 43, Herbert Hoover 7
Friday, Oct. 4
*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central — OPEN DATE
Winfield — OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 11
*Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville — OPEN DATE
Sissonville — OPEN DATE