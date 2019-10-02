High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 3-1 3-2 162 104

C’ville 2-3 2-3 90 160

Scott 0-3 0-4 40 104

Wayne 0-3 0-4 72 195

Logan 0-4 0-5 62 280

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 4-0 5-0 239 57

Winfield 4-0 4-1 203 123

Sissonville 4-1 4-1 137 60

H. Hoover 2-2 2-3 117 148

Nitro 1-3 2-3 172 199

Friday, Sept. 27

Chapmanville 14, Scott 13

Winfield 70, Logan 34

Poca 21, Mingo Central 14

Nitro 64, Wayne 56

Sissonville 43, Herbert Hoover 7

Friday, Oct. 4

*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central — OPEN DATE

Winfield — OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 11

*Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville — OPEN DATE

Sissonville — OPEN DATE