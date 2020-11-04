High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 3-0 5-1 141 89
Sissonville 2-0 5-0 224 129
Wayne 2-0 2-4 86 186
Herbert Hoover 2-1 4-2 168 91
Chapmanville 2-1 2-3 88 151
Logan 1-1 1-4 68 139
Winfield 0-1 0-5 62 165
Scott 0-3 1-6 66 127
Nitro 0-5 0-6 94 205
Wednesday, October 28 game
Man 44, Logan 6
Friday, October 30 games
Logan 22, Nitro 14
Herbert Hoover 33, Doddridge County 14
Herbert Hoover 1, Scott 0 (forfeit)
Point Pleasant 10, Winfield 0
Sissonville 34, St. Albans 20
Chapmanville at Man, canceled
Tuesday, November 3 game
Winfield at St. Albans, late
Lincoln at Herbert Hoover, late
Friday, November 6 games
James Monroe at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
George Washington at Winfield, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Poca, canceled
Man at Chapmanville, canceled
Winfield at Point Pleasant, canceled
Bluefield at Mingo Central, canceled
*Cardinal Conference game
END OF THE REGULAR SEASON