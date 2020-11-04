Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 3-0 5-1 141 89

Sissonville 2-0 5-0 224 129

Wayne 2-0 2-4 86 186

Herbert Hoover 2-1 4-2 168 91

Chapmanville 2-1 2-3 88 151

Logan 1-1 1-4 68 139

Winfield 0-1 0-5 62 165

Scott 0-3 1-6 66 127

Nitro 0-5 0-6 94 205

Wednesday, October 28 game

Man 44, Logan 6

Friday, October 30 games

Logan 22, Nitro 14

Herbert Hoover 33, Doddridge County 14

Herbert Hoover 1, Scott 0 (forfeit)

Point Pleasant 10, Winfield 0

Sissonville 34, St. Albans 20

Chapmanville at Man, canceled

Tuesday, November 3 game

Winfield at St. Albans, late

Lincoln at Herbert Hoover, late

Friday, November 6 games

James Monroe at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

George Washington at Winfield, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Poca, canceled

Man at Chapmanville, canceled

Winfield at Point Pleasant, canceled

Bluefield at Mingo Central, canceled

*Cardinal Conference game

END OF THE REGULAR SEASON