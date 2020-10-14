Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

Cardinal Conference Football Standings

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Sissonville 1-0 1-0 28 21

Poca 1-0 2-1 96 82

Chapmanville 1-0 1-1 20 49

Wayne 1-0 1-3 52 130

Nitro 0-0 0-1 13 26

Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1 21 28

Scott 0-1 1-3 52 93

Winfield 0-1 0-2 42 101

Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42

Wednesday, October 7 games

St. Albans 26, Nitro 13

*Sissonville 28, Herbert Hoover 21

Friday, October 9 games

Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20

Poca 42, Winfield 14

Westside at Logan, canceled

Saturday, October 10 game

North Marion 43, Chapmanville 0

Monday, October 12 game

Lincoln County 34, Wayne 14

Tuesday, October 13 games

Riverside at Sissonville, late

*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, late

Friday, October 16 games

*Chapmanville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Logan, canceled

Monday, October 19 games

*Nitro at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game