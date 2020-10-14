High School Football
Cardinal Conference Football Standings
TEAM CONF ALL PF PA
Sissonville 1-0 1-0 28 21
Poca 1-0 2-1 96 82
Chapmanville 1-0 1-1 20 49
Wayne 1-0 1-3 52 130
Nitro 0-0 0-1 13 26
Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1 21 28
Scott 0-1 1-3 52 93
Winfield 0-1 0-2 42 101
Logan 0-1 0-2 18 42
Wednesday, October 7 games
St. Albans 26, Nitro 13
*Sissonville 28, Herbert Hoover 21
Friday, October 9 games
Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20
Poca 42, Winfield 14
Westside at Logan, canceled
Saturday, October 10 game
North Marion 43, Chapmanville 0
Monday, October 12 game
Lincoln County 34, Wayne 14
Tuesday, October 13 games
Riverside at Sissonville, late
*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, late
Friday, October 16 games
*Chapmanville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Logan, canceled
Monday, October 19 games
*Nitro at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game