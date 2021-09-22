Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule padkins Author email Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEAM CONF ALL PF PAHerbert Hoover 3-0 4-0 179 29Poca 2-0 2-0 80 19Logan 2-0 3-1 102 68Scott 2-1 3-1 140 79Winfield 2-1 2-2 87 129Sissonville 1-2 1-3 66 126Chapmanville 1-3 1-3 85 122Wayne 0-3 1-3 92 111Nitro 0-3 0-4 28 111Friday, Sept. 17Liberty-Raleigh 20, Logan 14Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18Scott 48, Sherman 20Winfield 35, Wayne 20Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6Clay County 18, Sissonville 7Saturday, Sept. 18Poca at North Marion, canceledFriday, Sept. 24Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Sissonville: Bye weekFriday, Oct. 1Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.Scott: Bye weekWinfield: Bye weekFriday, Oct. 8 Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.Chapmanville: Bye weekSissonville: Bye weekFriday, Oct. 15Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.Nitro: Bye weekHerbert Hoover: Bye weekFriday, Oct. 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.Friday, Oct. 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye weekFriday, Nov. 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView