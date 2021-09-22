Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 3-0 4-0 179 29

Poca 2-0 2-0 80 19

Logan 2-0 3-1 102 68

Scott 2-1 3-1 140 79

Winfield 2-1 2-2 87 129

Sissonville 1-2 1-3 66 126

Chapmanville 1-3 1-3 85 122

Wayne 0-3 1-3 92 111

Nitro 0-3 0-4 28 111

Friday, Sept. 17

Liberty-Raleigh 20, Logan 14

Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18

Scott 48, Sherman 20

Winfield 35, Wayne 20

Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6

Clay County 18, Sissonville 7

Saturday, Sept. 18

Poca at North Marion, canceled

Friday, Sept. 24

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, Oct. 1

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Scott: Bye week

Winfield: Bye week

Friday, Oct. 8

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville: Bye week

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, Oct. 15

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, Oct. 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, Nov. 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

