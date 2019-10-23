High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Mingo Cent. 5-1 5-2 270 145

C’ville 4-3 4-3 129 173

Scott 1-5 1-6 74 209

Logan 1-5 1-6 119 337

Wayne 0-6 0-7 96 246

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 6-0 7-0 364 102

Winfield 5-1 5-2 258 200

Sissonville 4-3 4-3 182 163

H. Hoover 3-3 3-4 141 180

Nitro 2-4 3-4 263 277

Friday, Oct. 18

Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6

Mingo Central 52, Scott 7

Winfield 34, Sissonville 21

Logan — OPEN DATE

Nitro — OPEN DATE

Poca — OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 25

*Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game