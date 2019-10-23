High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 5-1 5-2 270 145
C’ville 4-3 4-3 129 173
Scott 1-5 1-6 74 209
Logan 1-5 1-6 119 337
Wayne 0-6 0-7 96 246
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 6-0 7-0 364 102
Winfield 5-1 5-2 258 200
Sissonville 4-3 4-3 182 163
H. Hoover 3-3 3-4 141 180
Nitro 2-4 3-4 263 277
Friday, Oct. 18
Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6
Mingo Central 52, Scott 7
Winfield 34, Sissonville 21
Logan — OPEN DATE
Nitro — OPEN DATE
Poca — OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 25
*Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game