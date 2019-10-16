High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Mingo Cent. 4-1 4-2 218 138
C’ville 3-3 3-3 122 167
Scott 1-4 1-5 67 157
Logan 1-5 1-6 119 337
Wayne 0-5 0-6 90 239
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 6-0 7-0 364 102
Winfield 4-1 4-2 224 179
Sissonville 4-2 4-2 161 129
H. Hoover 3-3 3-4 141 180
Nitro 2-4 3-4 263 277
Friday, Oct. 11
Logan 35, Scott 0
Mingo Central 56, Nitro 34
Herbert Hoover 17, Wayne 0
Poca 56, Winfield 21
Chapmanville — OPEN DATE
Sissonville — OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 18
*Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Logan — OPEN DATE
Nitro — OPEN DATE
Poca — OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 25
*Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
* Cardinal Conference game