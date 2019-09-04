High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Logan 0-0 0-1 8 62
Mingo Central 0-0 0-1 7 47
Wayne 0-0 0-1 0 38
Scott 0-1 0-1 14 28
Chapmanville 0-1 0-1 8 24
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
Poca 1-0 1-0 40 28
Herbert Hoover 1-0 1-0 28 14
Sissonville 1-0 1-0 24 8
Winfield 0-0 0-1 20 55
Nitro 0-1 0-1 28 40
Thursday, August 29
Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 8 (at Charleston's Laidley Field)
Friday, August 30
Man 62, Logan 8
Herbert Hoover 28, Scott 14
Spring Valley 38, Wayne 0
Poca 40, Nitro 28
Hurricane 55, Winfield 20
Saturday, August 31
Pikeville (Ky.) 47, Mingo Central 7 (Pike County Bowl)
Friday, September 6
*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 13
*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Wayne -- OPEN DATE