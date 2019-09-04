High school football

-----

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Logan 0-0 0-1 8 62

Mingo Central 0-0 0-1 7 47

Wayne 0-0 0-1 0 38

Scott 0-1 0-1 14 28

Chapmanville 0-1 0-1 8 24

---

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

Poca 1-0 1-0 40 28

Herbert Hoover 1-0 1-0 28 14

Sissonville 1-0 1-0 24 8

Winfield 0-0 0-1 20 55

Nitro 0-1 0-1 28 40

--------

Thursday, August 29

Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 8 (at Charleston's Laidley Field)

---

Friday, August 30

Man 62, Logan 8

Herbert Hoover 28, Scott 14

Spring Valley 38, Wayne 0

Poca 40, Nitro 28

Hurricane 55, Winfield 20

---

Saturday, August 31

Pikeville (Ky.) 47, Mingo Central 7 (Pike County Bowl)

---

Friday, September 6

*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

---

Friday, September 13

*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Wayne -- OPEN DATE

