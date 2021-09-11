Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 3-0 3-0 109 23

Logan 2-0 3-0 88 48

Poca 2-0 2-0 80 19

Scott 2-1 2-1 92 59

Winfield 1-1 1-2 52 109

Sissonville 1-2 1-2 59 108

Wayne 0-2 1-2 72 76

Nitro 0-2 0-3 10 82

Chapmanville 0-3 0-3 56 104

Friday, September 10 results

Logan 27, Wayne 20

Winfield 28, Chapmanville 24

Scott 48, Sissonville 21

Herbert Hoover 48, Nitro 0

Monday, September 13

Poca at Independence, ppd.

Friday, September 17

Logan at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Poca: Bye week

Friday, September 24

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 1

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Scott: Bye week

Winfield: Bye week

Friday, October 8

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville: Bye week

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 15

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, October 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

