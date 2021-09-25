Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

Herbert Hoover 4-0 5-0 249 29

Poca 2-0 3-0 102 32

Scott 3-1 4-1 166 102

Winfield 3-1 3-2 128 149

Logan 2-1 3-2 122 109

Wayne 1-3 2-3 120 125

Sissonville 1-3 1-4 66 196

Chapmanville 1-4 1-4 108 148

Nitro 0-4 0-5 42 139

Friday, September 24 results

Winfield 41, Logan 20

Scott 26, Chapmanville 23

Poca 22, Mingo Central 13

Wayne 28, Nitro 14

Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 1

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Scott: Bye week

Winfield: Bye week

Friday, October 8

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville: Bye week

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 15

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, October 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

