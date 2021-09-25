Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Conference Football Standings, ScheduleTEAM CONF ALL PF PAHerbert Hoover 4-0 5-0 249 29Poca 2-0 3-0 102 32Scott 3-1 4-1 166 102Winfield 3-1 3-2 128 149Logan 2-1 3-2 122 109Wayne 1-3 2-3 120 125Sissonville 1-3 1-4 66 196Chapmanville 1-4 1-4 108 148Nitro 0-4 0-5 42 139–Friday, September 24 resultsWinfield 41, Logan 20Scott 26, Chapmanville 23Poca 22, Mingo Central 13Wayne 28, Nitro 14Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0Sissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 1Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.Scott: Bye weekWinfield: Bye week–Friday, October 8Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m. Chapmanville: Bye weekSissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 15Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.Nitro: Bye weekHerbert Hoover: Bye week–Friday, October 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sissonville Herbert Hoover Poca Sport Wayne Scott Logan Nitro padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView