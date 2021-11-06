Cardinal Conference Football Standings padkins Author email Nov 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Conference Football Standings, ScheduleTEAM CONF ALL PF PAx-Herbert Hoover 8-0 10-0 490 42Poca 6-2 7-2 225 151Scott 5-3 7-3 290 191Logan 5-3 6-4 204 197Winfield 5-3 5-5 256 229Chapmanville 2-6 4-6 244 291Wayne 2-6 3-7 206 313Sissonville 2-6 2-8 171 382Nitro 1-7 2-8 93 221 x-won conference championship–Friday, November 5 gamesHerbert Hoover 48, Logan 6Chapmanville 40, Man 28Scott 22, Nitro 18Wayne 26, Poca 20Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14Roane County 58, Sissonville 40END OF REGULAR SEASON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Standing Football Sport Championship Conference Wayne Scott Nitro padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView