Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule

TEAM CONF ALL PF PA

x-Herbert Hoover 8-0 10-0 490 42

Poca 6-2 7-2 225 151

Scott 5-3 7-3 290 191

Logan 5-3 6-4 204 197

Winfield 5-3 5-5 256 229

Chapmanville 2-6 4-6 244 291

Wayne 2-6 3-7 206 313

Sissonville 2-6 2-8 171 382

Nitro 1-7 2-8 93 221

x-won conference championship

Friday, November 5 games

Herbert Hoover 48, Logan 6

Chapmanville 40, Man 28

Scott 22, Nitro 18

Wayne 26, Poca 20

Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14

Roane County 58, Sissonville 40

END OF REGULAR SEASON

