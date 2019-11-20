High school football
2019 Final Cardinal Conference Leaders
Rushing
Player School Att Yds Avg TD
Ethan Payne Poca 158 2367 15.0 43
Nick Vance Win. 143 1413 9.9 16
Cam Foster Nitro 163 1290 7.9 14
John Covert Win. 209 1107 5.3 22
Dylan Griffith Siss. 162 1083 6.7 15
Ben Kee Hoover 134 1015 7.6 7
Trevor Lowe Nitro 154 982 6.4 16
Jackson Foster Siss. 108 969 9.0 8
Chase Berry Chap. 162 903 5.6 8
Daylin Goad MC 104 790 7.6 19
Aaron Adkins Wayne 115 649 5.6 6
Passing
Player School Cmp-Att Yds TD Int
Daylin Goad MC 181-263 3040 30 5
Jordan Hayes Log. 138-239 1964 16 16
Jay Cook Poca 77-116 1359 19 2
Chase Berry Chap. 128-194 1341 9 4
Nick Vance Win. 72-129 1198 8 4
Trevor Lowe Nitro 100-173 1100 10 4
P. Shamblin Siss. 57-119 807 7 4
Nick Grayam HH 23-59 553 4 5
J. Foster Sisson. 46-70 469 5 7
Receiving
Player School Rec Yds Avg TD
Drew Hatfield MC 115 1795 15.6 20
C. Townsend Log. 57 936 16.4 6
Toby Payne Poca 35 786 22.5 13
Aiden Slack Logan 50 769 15.4 10
W. Hensley Chap. 50 649 13.0 3
Devin Hatfield MC 27 520 19.3 6
Nathan Harper HH 20 517 25.9 5
Brody Dalton Chap. 46 478 10.4 3
Hunter Morris Win. 23 460 20.0 2
Isa Scales MC 20 434 21.7 4
A. Jackson Nitro 34 422 12.4 5
Scoring
Player School TD FG PAT Pts
Ethan Payne Poca 46 0 0 276
Daylin Goad MC 19 0 37 155
John Covert Win. 22 0 2 136
Drew Hatfield MC 21 0 3 132
Dylan Griffith Siss. 18 0 0 108
Trevor Lowe Nitro 16 0 4 104
Cam Foster Nitro 16 0 1 98
Nick Vance Win. 16 0 1 98
Toby Payne Poca 15 0 1 92
Aiden Slack Logan 12 0 3 78
State Leaders
WHEELING--Final West Virginia high school football regular season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:
SCORING
Player School Score
1. Ethan Payne Poca 276
2. Mark Rucker Tyler Cons. 234
3. Blake Hartman Musselman 206
4. Atticus Goodson Ind. 192
5. Noah Brown Greenbrier W. 180
6. Caleb Bower Wyoming East 176
7. Daylin Goad Mingo Central 155
8. Jeb Boice Parkersburg Cath. 140
8. Reece Nutter Webster Springs 140
10. John Covert Winfield 136
10. Logan Vance Clay County 136
12. Drew Hatfield Mingo Central 132
13. Dawson Tharp Webster Springs 130
14. Gage Michael Fairmont Senior 128
14. Hunter Patterson Oak Glen 128
16. Sean Hays Clay-Battelle 122
16. Nick Marley Frankfort 122
18. Hunter America Doddridge County 120
19. Caleb May Tug Valley 118
19. Ty Moore Williamstown 118
21. Jarod Bowie Martinsburg 114
21. Caden Biser Keyser 114
23. Tre Moss Ritchie County 110
Touchdowns: 46--Payne; 33--Hartman, Rucker; 28--Goodson, Bower; 27--Brown; 22--Covert, Boice; 21--Michael, Nutter, Hatfield, Vance, Patterson; 20--America, Tharp, Marley, Hays.
Modern regular season state records: 276 points & 46 TDs, Payne.
Rushing Yards: 2,369, Payne; 159 attempts, 43 TDs.
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
1. Elijah Banks, Martinsburg 32
2. Daylin Goad, Mingo Central 30
2. Grant Krajeski, Clay County 30
2. Ethan Varney, Tug Valley 30
5. Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park 27
6. R. T. Alexander, George Washington 26
6. Jessop Broughton, Cameron 26
8. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior 24
9. Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South 22
9. Austin Womack, Hurricane 22
9. Carson Deeb, Bluefield 22
9. Monroe Mohler, James Monroe 22
9. Santino Arlia, Weirton Madonna 22
Passing Yards: 3,040, Goad; 181 of 263. 5 interceptions.
Total Offense Yards & TDs: 3,830 yards & 49 TDs, Goad; passing--3,040; rushing--790 (104 attempts, 19 TDs
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Player School TDs
1. Logan Vance Clay County 21
2. Drew Hatfield Mingo Central 20
3. Xander Castillo James Monroe 18
4. Caleb May Tug Valley 16
5. Jarod Bowie Martinsburg 13
5. Toby Payne Poca 13
7. Brennan Secrist Weirton Madonna 12
8. Stevie Mitchell Wheeling Park 11
8. Camden Longwell Fairmont Senior 11
8. Ethan Parsons Princeton 11
Receptions and Yards: 115 for 1,795 yards, Hatfield (state records).
FIELD GOALS
Player School Goals
1. Chris Catlett Martinsburg 5
1. Nathan Young Huntington 5
2. Atikilt Tamiru Moorefield 4
2. John McConnell Morgantown 4
Field Goal Distance: 49 yards--Tamiru; 45--Tamiru; 44--Joseph Wells (2), Woodrow Wilson; Brady Aldridge, Frankfort; 43--Zane Porter, Spring Valley; 41--Jared Griffith, Lewis County; 40--Tamiru; Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park; Griffin Price, Washington; Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville.
OTHER STATE RECORDS
1. Consecutive All-Games Win & Unbeaten Streak: 52 (2016-active), Martinsburg.
2, Coach, Consecutive All-Games Win & Unbeaten Streak: 52 (2016-active), Dave Walker, Martinsburg
3. Career, Pass Receptions: 334, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active
4. Career, Pass Reception Yards: 5,093, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active
5. Passes Attempted, Game: 64, Austin Womack, Hurricane vs. Parkersburg (42-28 loss), 40 completions, 441 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception; Oct. 18, 2019.
6. Passes Intercepted, Game (tie): 5, Nathan Murray, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 70 return yards, 1 TD; Sept. 6, 2019.
7. Passes Intercepted, Team, Game: 10, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 2 TDs, 147 return yards; Sept. 6, 2019