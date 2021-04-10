With about a week left in the regular season, Poca has to shut down its boys basketball program for a while due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The Dots’ final four regular-season games will thus be canceled, including Friday’s home game against Putnam County rival Buffalo and Saturday’s showdown with Charleston Catholic.
Veteran Poca coach Allen Osborne, however, expects his team will still be eligible to compete when sectional tournaments begin around the state on April 19.
Osborne said he was given three options on how to proceed by Putnam County Health Department officials — the first involved a blanket 14-day quarantine, which he turned down. The others were a 10-day shutdown without testing and the option of getting tested on Tuesday and, if there were no positives, allowing the team to resume practice Friday. Osborne said he would let the players meet and vote on which course of action to take.
“We’ll see if we can make a positive out of this,’’ Osborne said Friday. “Maybe we can get some rest because we’re a little banged up right now.’’
The regular-season games Poca must cancel are Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Winfield (Tuesday) and Williamstown (April 17).
If Poca (9-4), ranked No. 2 in Class AA, gets the first-round bye in Region 4 Section 1, as anticipated, it might not have to play again until April 23. The other teams in Section 1, Buffalo (6-7) and St. Joseph (2-9), will likely meet on April 21 in the opening round.