A proposed plan in the Cardinal Conference for schools to play league only games this season was shot down by the school’s athletic directors.
Under the proposed all of the nine Cardinal Conference teams would play each of the eight league coaches in a home-and-away schedule for 16 games.
It was rejected, however, by the AD’s.
“They were going to try to schedule all of our conference games to start the season,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “But the AD’s voted on it and voted it down. Logistics was one of the factors because teams already had games scheduled in February so they decided not to do that.”
With the delay to the 2020-21, now the 2021 high school basketball season, teams from across the state will be allowed to begin practice on Jan. 11.
Girls’ games are scheduled to get under way on Jan. 25 with boys’ game to follow on Jan. 29.
The season has now been extended into April with the four-class state tournament slated to run April 6-10 in Charleston.
Sectional tournaments are now set to begin on March 20 with the regional tourney to follow on March 31.
With the extension of the regular season now deeper into March, Green said he’s working on finalizing Logan’s schedule. The Wildcats are slated to open up on Jan. 29 at Scott.
“We have one more game with Man that we have to schedule,” Green said. “That would put us at 20 games which is a lot. We scheduled heavy hoping that we will be able to get those games in.”
In the age of COVID-19 concerns and color-coded maps, Green said he expects basketball season to be just as hectic as football season in that teams will be playing who they can, when they can and where they can.
“I’m sure that there’s going to be some that are going to be canceled,” he said. “I’m sure the season is going to be hectic as far as scheduling. It will probably be week by week just like football season.”
In normal years, you would head right into the sectionals at the first of March.
But not this year.
“We will be playing an additional six or seven regular season games in the month of March,” Green said. “They took about seven weeks from us and it’s looking like they are giving us about three weeks back. That will give us a little bit more time than we expected. There will be a lot of changes I bet during the season so we are going to have to take it week by week and day by day I guess. We’ll have 16 days of practice before the actual season starts. No scrimmage games. Just right into the regular season. We have a tough run to start the season.”
Green also said the George Washington tournament that Logan had originally been scheduled to play before Christmas has been moved to Jan. 30.
He said he players have been coping well to all the unfortunate circumstances.
“I have a good group of kids,” Green said. “Quite of few of them have been going to the Rec Center on their own and lifting a few times a week. They are taking it upon themselves to stay active. Some of them got together and played some on our outdoor court during Thanksgiving weekend. They are staying hungry and staying in shape. This has been a blow for us as a coaching staff. We had about month a half where we were able to lift and it got pulled out from under us the weekend before it was supposed to start. They are making the most of it.”
Logan closed out last season with a 15-8 record and were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA when the campaign was first halted then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats were to play Poca in one of the two Region 4 co-finals and were looking to reach the state tournament for the first time in eight years but never got a chance to finish out the season.
Logan moves up to Class AAA this season as the WVSSAC’s four-class format is rolled out for the first time in state history.