BRIDGEPORT — For the ninth straight season, Bridgeport is headed to the semi-finals. The Indians (11-1) controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed, topping Mingo Central 28-8 in a Class AA quarterfinal clash at Wayne Jamison Field.
Carson Winkie ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while Devin Vandergrift added 99 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.
Mingo Central’s Daylin Goad and the Miner offense were able to move the football against the Indians as they drove into Indian territory five different times. However, the Miners ended up empty-handed on all five possessions.
Goad threw for 257 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions on 27 of 52 passing. Moments after completing his first eight passes, Goad was intercepted by Winkie who returned it 95 yards for the game’s opening score. Vandergrift later added a 16-yard touchdown run to give Bridgeport a 14-0 halftime lead. Winkie scored from two yards out late in the third quarter before the Miners finally got on the board when Goad found Devin Hatfield on a screen play for a 59-yard touchdown to make the score 21-8 at the end of the third quarter. Hatfield finished with 111 receiving yards on seven catches. Isa Scales added 13 catches for 100 yards as well.
Vandergrift’s 59-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter was the exclamation point.
Bridgeport will host Oak Glen next week in the Class AA semifinals. Mingo Central finishes with a 9-3 record.
OAK GLEN 25, POCA 20: Hunter Patterson caught a touchdown pass, returned a kickoff for a score and threw the winning TD pass in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon as No. 6 seed Oak Glen knocked off host Poca 25-20.
The win sends the Golden Bears (12-0) into next weekend’s semifinals at Bridgeport.
With 11:51 left in the game, Patterson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Michael Lemley to give Oak Glen a 25-20 lead that stood the rest of the game. Lemley caught the ball after it was deflected by a Poca defender and was ruled to have possession long enough for the score.
The Golden Bears then salted away the game by milking the final 9:32 off the clock, running 19 plays and covering 61 yards.
Patterson ran 17 times for 98 yards, was 2 of 2 on option passes for 31 yards and caught four passes for 108 yards, including a 75-yard TD catch.
For No. 3 seed Poca (11-1), record-setting running back Ethan Payne carried 30 times for 180 yards and one touchdown.
In the rainy second half, Payne was held to 30 yards on 10 carries. Jay Cook threw a pair of TD passes to Toby Payne for the Dots and was 9 of 16 for 156 yards.