By TOM BRAGG
HD Media
The Carolina Panthers selected former West Virginia University quarterback Will Grier with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening.
Grier, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, was the fifth quarterback selected in this year's draft and will begin his professional career in his home town where he will likely play behind former first-round pick Cam Newton.
WVU offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste was taken with the pick after Grier by the New England Patriots.
During his senior season with the Mountaineers, Grier helped lead West Virginia to a top 10 ranking and kept WVU in the hunt for an appearance in the Big 12 championship game until losses late in the season derailed those plans.
For his efforts, however, Grier was recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He completed two-thirds of his 397 pass attempts for 3,864 yards to go with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Grier's 2018 accolades include a fourth-place finish for the Heisman Trophy and second-team All-Big 12 honors. He was also an Athlon fourth-team All-American and a finalist for the Maxwell and Manning awards.
After a standout prep career, Grier began life as a college quarterback at the University of Florida.
After sitting out as a redshirt in 2014, Grier became the starting QB for the Gators in 2015.
During that season, he was suspended from football for one year for violating the NCAA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Grier said at the time he took an unapproved over-the-counter supplement without checking with Florida's staff first.
After that 2015 season, Grier made his exit from Gainesville and would eventually land in Morgantown. He sat out the 2016 season as a transfer, then took over as West Virginia's starting quarterback as a junior in 2017.
With the Panthers' pick, Grier becomes the fourth WVU quarterback to get drafted this century, joining Marc Bulger (2000), Pat White (2009) and Geno Smith (2013).