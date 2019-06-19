The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - A storm delay left both starters struggling to regain their touch. Luis Castillo did better handling the challenge.
Castillo pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Nick Senzel returned from an eye injury and drove in a pair of runs, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.
The game was delayed 52 minutes in the bottom of the third inning because of a storm, and a double rainbow formed as the skies cleared. Both starters returned and wound up with season highs in walks.
Castillo (7-1) walked a career-high six but allowed only a pair of singles before leaving with two on and no outs in the seventh. Shortstop Jose Peraza's throwing error let in a run in the seventh, and Michael Brantley doubled home another.
"He's got really good stuff, a great changeup," said Astros shortstop Alex Bregman, who struck out twice against Castillo. "He was mixing and matching."
Reds manager David Bell wouldn't have brought Castillo back had the storm lasted much longer. Castillo rested for a half-hour and started getting ready to pitch again.
"I think I controlled the game after that," Castillo said.
Astros starter Wade Miley (6-4) didn't fare so well. He walked three in the fifth inning, setting up a three-run rally. Senzel singled home two, and Eugenio Suarez's single completed the rally. Senzel was back in the lineup after missing a game with an eye injury. He fouled a pitch that bounced and hit him just above the left eye on Saturday, requiring three stitches.
Miley gave up four hits and a season-high four walks in 4 1/3 innings as he took his first loss in June.
"He stayed loose," manager AJ Hinch said. "It does disrupt it a little bit."
Bell closed it with an unorthodox move. He brought in closer Raisel Iglesias in the eighth, and he escaped a threat when Tony Kemp grounded out with runners on second and third.
Iglesias hadn't pitched in six days and wasn't as sharp, so Bell replaced him with a runner aboard and one out in the ninth. Michael Lorenzen got the last two outs and his third save.
"He can be dominant," Bell said of Iglesias. "He wasn't as dominant tonight."
Iglesias said he wasn't surprised by Bell's move.
"My command wasn't good because I had gone a few days without pitching," he said.
TOGETHER AGAIN
The Reds got the better of a reunion of once-familiar foes that rarely play each other anymore. Houston's 845 all-time games against Cincinnati are by far its most against any opponent. The Astros are visiting Cincinnati for the first time since 2012. They're 40-36 all-time at Great American Ball Park.
SCOOTER'S RETURN
Second baseman Scooter Gennett began a rehab assignment Monday, going 0 for 2 with a walk at Class A Daytona. He's recovering from a severe groin injury in spring training that has sidelined him all season. Gennett was the Reds' top hitter over the last two seasons.
OUCH!
Kyle Farmer's grounder down the third base line deflected off umpire Marvin Hudson, who couldn't get out of the way. Farmer got a single.
INTERLEAGUE NUMBERS
The Astros are 3-3 in interleague play this season. The Reds are 4-5. They haven't had a winning record against the AL since 2013.
STINGY CASTILLO
Castillo is the first Reds pitcher to have seven starts with at least five innings, two or fewer hits, and two or fewer runs allowed.
PUT ME IN COACH
Hinch started Josh Reddick in center field for the first time this season, shuffling his lineup to try to get more offense against Castillo. It was his 26th career start in center, his first since 2017.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Astros: Outfielder George Springer took live batting practice Monday, his next step in recovering from a strained left hamstring.
Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood will throw batting practice Tuesday and again over the weekend. If he comes through it without issue, he'll start a rehab assignment next week. Wood has been sidelined since spring training with a back injury.
REDS 11, RANGERS 3: With his dad set to leave town Sunday evening, Jesse Winker had limited time to provide an extra-special Father's Day.
No worries - Joe Winker went to the airport with plenty to be proud of.
Winker homered and set career highs with four hits and five RBIs, Yasiel Puig added a two-run shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Texas Rangers 11-3 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
"It was really cool to have a good day on Father's Day," Winker said. "It was a cool weekend with my dad. We got to play some cards and smoke some cigars. It was funny. He had to be at the airport by five. He tried to stay for as many at-bats as he could."
The Reds broke open a one-run game with a four-run fourth. Winker followed pitcher Sonny Gray's leadoff triple with a homer, his 11th of the season and first in 21 games. Puig drove in Joey Votto with a shot off the batter's eye for his 13th homer on the first pitch he saw from reliever Pete Fairbanks.
"It was a big day for Wink," manager David Bell said. "The two-run home run was the big hit of the game."
Puig had three hits for the second time in three games.
Gray worked around Shin-Soo Choo's solo home run and Hunter Pence's two-run shot to finish five innings in a game that was delayed at the start by 1 hour, 34 minutes. Gray (3-5) gave up five hits and three runs with one walk and eight strikeouts. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA over his last four starts.
Ariel Jurado, who won each of his previous three starts, lasted three batters into the fourth inning. Jurado (4-3) allowed nine hits, the most of any of his six starts this season, and seven runs with one walk and no strikeouts. He also hit a batter.
"Jurado left a lot of balls over the plate," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "They were all over his changeup."
The Rangers went 4-3 on their road trip through Boston and Cincinnati.
Neither Puig in right field or Winker in center moved more than a step on Choo's first-inning rocket into the right-center field seats, Choo's 12th of the season.
Winker followed Jose Peraza's sacrifice fly, Peraza's first of the season, with a two-run double for a 3-1 Reds lead in the second. It was Winker's first RBIs since May 28.
"He's been hitting the ball hard," Bell said. "The results haven't been there."
RANGERS 4, REDS 3: Mike Minor had a two-run lead before his first pitch, which was quite a pleasing switch. For nearly a month, the left-hander had gotten very little help from the Rangers' offense.
He wasn't about to let a rare lead slip away on a stormy night.
Minor pitched into the seventh inning for his first win in nearly a month, Jeff Mathis had a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Texas won its second straight over the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3 on Saturday night.
The Rangers took advantage of three Reds errors and finally got some runs for Minor (6-4), who was 0-1 in his last four starts despite allowing a total of six runs. Texas had scored a total of five runs while he was on the mound in those games.
"It was great to have the lead early," Minor said.
The lefty gave up Yasiel Puig's two-run homer and Curt Casali's solo shot in 6 1/3 innings for his first win since May 20. Shawn Kelley pitched the ninth in a heavy rain for his eighth save in 12 chances.
Rain began falling into the bottom of the seventh, and it was coming down heavy with lightning flashing in the distance as Kelley retired the three batters he faced in the ninth.
"I didn't know how much longer we were going to play," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.
Mathis emerged from a 1-for-13 slump with a double and a run-scoring single . Danny Santana also had a pair of hits and scored a run, and Asdrubal Cabrera added an RBI single off Tanner Roark (4-6), who has lost all of his three starts in June.
RANGERS 7, REDS 1: Struggling Roughned Odor made a bold prediction before his bases-loaded at-bat.
"(Odor) even said, 'If this guy throws me a slider for a strike, I'm going to take it deep," manager Chris Woodward said.
He sure did.
Odor hit Wandy Peralta's over-the-plate slider for his fourth career grand slam, and the Texas Rangers went with their bullpen from start to finish - even getting an interleague hit from a pitcher, too - while beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Friday night.
Odor's homer off Wandy Peralta highlighted a game full of big Rangers moments, including Elvis Andrus' second theft of home on the back end of a double steal and Delino Deshields' on-field reunion with his father.
The biggest hit came from Odor, who has struggled all season but is finally making solid contact. In the last six games, he has raised his average from .165 to .182.