As baseball sectionals in West Virginia get under way this week, it's a good time to talk about one of the top players in the state on the diamond, Chapmanville shortstop Brody Dalton.
One of the Tigers' own, Dalton committed to play baseball for the West Virginia Mountaineers on July 10, 2022 and will be playing catcher and outfield there.
Dalton is having a very good year at the plate for the Tigers so far, sporting a .364 average with three homers, 33 RBI, 10 doubles and 26 runs scored.
This story isn't about statistics, however. It's about his upcoming transition to Morgantown, the excellence he displays in athletics, his love for the game of baseball, and his love for the town of Chapmanville.
First off, he spoke about what it meant to be playing for West Virginia in the near future.
"It's definitely a dream come true, something I've always wanted to do, play the game of baseball with Mountaineers across my chest," Dalton said. "It's definitely something special, and I'm extremely grateful for it and excited to get up there."
Dalton said his first offer was actually by the University of Charleston, and then he received an offer from Walters State, located in Morristown, Tennessee.
When WVU offered him, however, Dalton said he knew where he was going.
"Coach (Randy) Mazey runs a great program," Dalton said. "He's really big into developing guys, and it's just kind of always a dream, and it's meant a lot to me ever since I've lived there. So, it's really just a dream come true."
What other factors lured Dalton toward WVU, though?
He was born in Morgantown and lived there for seven years. He then moved to Chapmanville because his dad opened up a business, and all his family was there.
Morgantown is definitely kind of a second home in Dalton's eyes.
"It's beautiful up there," Dalton said. "The campus, when I went on my visit, it was great. Loved everything about it. Their facilities are top-tier, and their coaching staff and program, just the way they treated me and everybody around me, took care of my family, it was something special. It definitely felt like home."
Dalton would be remiss if he didn't reflect on his time donning the Chapmanville Orange and Black before going up north to rep the West Virginia Blue and Gold.
He said his time as a Tiger means the world to him.
"This town, community, program means everything," Dalton said. "It's definitely something that I will always carry with me. Even though I'll be playing with Mountaineers across my chest, once a Tiger, always a Tiger. This community just means everything to me and will always be home."
Dalton was a wide receiver his freshman year and a quarterback the next three years for the Tigers' football team. He played power forward or small forward all four years of his time playing hoops for CRHS. Also, he has been a shortstop and pitcher in his days on the baseball diamond there.
He has received numerous accolades throughout his time playing high school sports at Chapmanville.
During his freshman year, he was named First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State in football as well as First Team All-Conference in basketball. In his sophomore campaign, he was First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State in football as well as the same two honors in basketball while receiving a Second Team All-State nod in baseball.
Dalton's junior season saw him be named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State in football, First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State in basketball, and First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State in baseball. Finally, he won First Team All-Conference and All-State last year in football and First team All-Conference and Second Team All-State in basketball.
By all of that, one can conclude that Dalton has been pretty successful as a three-sport athlete and that he possesses an underlying quality that makes him excel in extracurricular activities.
To Dalton, that quality is an enjoyment of the game and baseball, especially.
"I enjoy to compete," Dalton said. "Baseball is definitely my first love, and I really just kind of play the other sports to give me an opportunity to compete when I can't be up here on the diamond. The love of the game and loving to compete, it's just been big for me, and I enjoy it."
Dalton's dad and his grandpa are two people he says have influenced him as a baseball player.
He said they're always pushing him and making him better. Dalton pointed out the many summers he's spent down south with his grandpa, who the former said means a lot to him. "Everything he does for me, I can't thank him enough," Dalton said.
On March 18, Dalton closed out his prep basketball career by winning a ring after Chapmanville captured the Class AA state championship over Charleston Catholic, 59-49 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the school's first title since 2019.
Then, two days later, Dalton was playing the first baseball game of his senior year at Lincoln County, a lopsided 21-3 Tigers win on March 20.
That's a pretty fast turnaround from one sport to the next, and Dalton explained what making that transition was like.
"It was definitely a quick turnaround," Dalton said. "Won a state championship on a Saturday and played my first game of my senior year Monday. It was definitely a quick turnaround. Baseball is one of those sports that takes some time to kind of get your feel back, but it just felt good to be back out there and go out in basketball the way we did."
Dalton elaborated on how basketball and football have made him a better baseball player.
He said the other two sports allow him to work on his athleticism as well as the fact that different movements in each sport help him a lot with his footwork.
"Football helps with my arm a lot," Dalton said. "Throwing a football, it's different, but it keeps me healthy and stuff. Coach James Barker and coach Brad (Napier), just their mentality on the way that they play each of their games has really helped me improve and carry it over into baseball."
One other group of people Dalton didn't forget about as he prepares to play collegiate baseball is his teammates and coaches at Chapmanville.
He said these guys are his brothers, and he'll never forget them. He praised head coach Josh Rakes as well.
"These guys here, man, these are my brothers," Dalton said. "I'll never forget these guys. This is where I grew up. These will forever be my guys. Coach (Josh) Rakes has helped me every step of the way. As soon as I came into this program, he's been right there with me helping me out, and he's never really going to put us in a position to fail. Man, these guys, I just love them."
When asked about what goals he has set for himself as a Mountaineer, Dalton has aspirations of shining on the field as well as off the field in Morgantown.
He wants to succeed in academics, and he also has dreams of making it to the pros one day. He feels like WVU is just the right program to help him make that dream a reality.
"Definitely academic-wise," Dalton said. "Baseball at some point in my life will end, but definitely get a degree. Baseball wise, I've always kind of dreamed of playing the game as long as I can and trying to make it to the league. That's always been my dream, and I feel like coach (Randy) Mazey and the program can develop me and put me in a position to where I have a shot at that dream."