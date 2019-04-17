The Sissonville Indians look to be a bona fide contender.
Not only in Class AA Region 4, but in the entire state as well.
Sissonville improved to 22-3 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of county teams Logan and Chapmanville on Saturday at home.
The Indians, also 12-1 in the Cardinal Conference, downed Logan 7-1, then toppled Chapmanville, 6-1, to go 2-0 for the day.
Sissonville turned around on Monday and won 2-1 in eight innings at home over Nitro in another conference clash as Taylor Long drove in the game-winning run on a two-out single.
Logan is 7-14, 6-7 on the season, while Chapmanville stands at 9-9, 6-7.
Logan also won 12-7 at Scott on Monday.
In Saturday's loss to Sissonville, Gracelyn Hill homered and Jenna Thomas hit a double for Sissonville. Thomas and Alexis Bailey each had two hits.
Madison Legg was the starting and winning pitcher for Sissonville. She went the full seven innings and allowed one earned run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Chloe Bryant suffered the loss within the circle for the Lady Cats. She gave up seven earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Raegan Quick had a double for Logan. Ashlyn Conley singled and drive in the lone run. Emma Elkins, Katie Fleming, Haley Maynard and Ashton Conn all singled.
In Monday's win at Scott, Logan overcame a 3-1 deficit after two innings and outhit the Lady Hawks 14-9.
Logan plated four runs in the top of the third and two more in the fourth to lead 7-5 after four. A four-run seventh by the Lady Cats then put the game away.
Vinson led Logan as she was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Conley went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Bryant was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Fleming was 2-for-4 with a double and one run knocked in.
Baisden also had a two-bagger and a pair of RBIs for Logan. Elkins and Sarah Noe both singled.
Katie Underwood hit a solo home run for Scott. Emily Scott and Tori Allen both had two hits. One of Allen's hits was a double.
Vinson was the starting and winning pitcher for the Lady Cats. She went five innings and allowed seven runs, just one earned on nine hits with one strikeout and no walks. Bryant pitched two scoreless innings in relief and notched the save. She fanned five and walked one.
Kaleigh Freeman was the starting and losing pitcher for Scott. She yielded 12 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits with three strikeouts and four walks in a six-inning worksheet. Allen pitched the last inning.
Logan committed four errors in the game to two for Scott.
In Saturday's Chapmanville/Sissonville game Legg pitched the win for the Indians, while Sierra Cook was tagged with the loss on the mound for Chapmanville. Cook struck out five and walked one.
Emma Meade was 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple for Sissonville, while Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double.
Tabitha Adkins was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lead Chapmanville. Jenna Barker was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
Cook had an RBI single to score Katlin Moore for Chapmanville's lone run. Moore had a single as did K.K. Davis, who returned recently from a knee injury after missing the first part of the season.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to host county rival Man on Monday but that game was called off for the second time this season due to bad weather. The game was moved to Wednesday at noon at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field. Later that day, CRHS heads down to Logan to take on the Lady Cats in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.