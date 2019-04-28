LOGAN — The Logan High School baseball team absolutely crushed the Westside Renegades on Thursday night at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field as the Wildcats rolled to a 23-0 win.
Logan plated eight runs in the first inning, then added 11 more in the second to lead 19-0 after two.
The Wildcats tacked on two more in each of the third and fourth innings as the game was stopped after five due to the mercy rule.
Logan (11-8) outhit Westside 15-2 as several Wildcats got into the scorebooks.
Trent Orso led Logan at the plate as he was 2-for-2 with four runs knocked in. Dawson Beckett was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Peyton Branham was 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Braydon McClung and Jordan Hayes each had a hit and drove in three runs. Korbin Bostic had a hit and two RBIs. Connor McGrew, Kolton Goldie, Carson Kirk and Lane Harmon each had a hit and one RBI.
Freshmen Chad Burnette and Isaiah Tomblin both had hits as well.
Four Westside pitchers issued 13 walks during the game.
Logan was scheduled to host No. 3 Scott on Saturday, then host Man on Monday and travel to Chapmanville on Tuesday in a pair of 7 p.m. games against county rivals.
The regular season finale is May 2 at home against Poca.
POINT PLEASANT 14, CHAPMANVILLE 5: Point Pleasant broke open a close game with a late push as the Big Blacks routed the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team, 14-5, on Thursday night at Point Pleasant.
Point led 4-1 after three and a half innings, but plated three in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a 7-1 game.
The Tigers closed the gap with two runs in the fifth, trimming the margin to 7-3 but the Big Blacks answered with three in the fifth to make it 10-3. Point added four more runs in the sixth and outhit Chapmanville 13-12.
Chapmanville (13-8) committed six errors in the game to none for the Big Blacks.
Chase Berry was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers. He went four innings and allowed 10 runs (just three earned) on nine hits with one strikeout and four walks.
William Kirkendoll pitched the last two innings, yielding four runs (one earned) on four hits with one punch out.
Conner Mullins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Garrett Adkins was 2-for-3 with one run batted in for CRHS. Braxton Manns also had a pair of hits.
Casey Hurley and Evan Plumley each had a hit and an RBI. Brennan Williams, Berry, Cole Ferrell and J.D. Ferrell each had hits.
The game was moved up one day due to expected inclement weather on Friday.
CRHS was slated to to travel to Wayne on Saturday. Chapmanville closes out the regular season with four straight home games as the Tigers host Van on Monday, Logan on Tuesday, Herbert Hoover on May 1 and Lincoln County on May 2.
MAN SWEEPS VAN, TIES ST. JOE: The Man High School baseball team sits at 11-6-1 on the season after sweeping a doubleheader from Van and tying Huntington St. Joe.
The Hillbillies annihilated the homestanding Van Bulldogs on Wednesday, sweeping to a twinbill sweep of 23-4 and 14-1.
Then on Thursday night, Man traveled to Huntington St. Joe and tied the Irish 7-7.
Man is scheduled to play at Logan on Monday in a 7 p.m. contest.
The Billies then play at Tug Valley on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., host Wayne on Wednesday, May 1 at 5, then host Sherman on May 2 at 6. The regular season finale is May 3 at Belfry, Kentucky.
The Class AA sectional tournament is set to begin on May 6.
Softball
NITRO 8, CHAPMANVILLE 0: The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team was routed, 8-0 by Nitro, on Thursday night in the Lady Tigers' regular season finale.
No further information was available on the game.
Chapmanville fell to 14-11 overall and 9-9 in the Cardinal Conference.
Nitro swept the season series, also taking a 4-1 win earlier in the spring at home.
Chapmanville is scheduled to play either Logan or Mingo Central on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Lincoln County.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.