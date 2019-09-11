LOGAN - You can crown the Sissonville Indians as the champions of Logan County.
A week after defeating Chapmanville, 24-8, in the season opener at University of Charleston Stadium, Sissonville traveled to Logan on Friday night and pounded the Wildcats, 28-6, spoiling Logan's home opener and Hall of Fame Game at Logan High School's newly-named Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
With the win, Sissonville improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference, while Logan dropped to 0-2, 0-2. The Wildcats had opened the season last week with a 62-8 blowout loss at county rival Man.
The Indians beat Logan for the third straight season but still trail 7-4 in the all-time series which dates back to 2000.
Sissonville jumped on top of Logan 21-0 at halftime and never looked back in Friday's Cardinal Conference clash.
Junior running back Dylan Griffith scored three of Sissonville's four touchdowns on the night on runs of 15, 1 and 10.
Sissonville quarterback Parker Shamblin had success throwing the ball all night, hitting Austin Fisher on a 2-yard strike in the first quarter for the Indians' other touchdown.
Down 21-0, Logan scored its only touchdown with 5:32 left in the third quarter on Aiden Slack's 21-yard run.
Sissonville coach Marc Wilson said it was a good win for his team.
"That (Logan) is a good football team," Wilson said. "Coach (Jimmy) Sheppard has done a good job with those guys. Troy Cowart runs the ball hard for them. He's a lot of man to tackle. I'm happy that we were able to come away with a win this evening. It was a good test and a good mental test for us. We had some alignment issues and those things are going to kill us in the long run if we don't get them fixed."
Wilson said it feels good to be 2-0 but knows many tough games are ahead in the rugged Cardinal Conference.
"We are happy tonight but we are going to look at the film and learn from our mistakes and get to the drawing board to see where we need to make some improvements," he said. "But I'm proud of our guys coming out here, gutting it out and getting a win."
Shamblin, a lefty, connected with Patrick Murphy on numerous passes, often on slant routes. That allowed the Indians to keep moving the chains. Logan simply could not stop it.
"I feel like if you can't run a slant route and be able to complete that then you probably shouldn't be throwing the ball at all," Wilson said. "We practice that a lot. That's a starting point but we are going to have to improve on our downfield passing game a lot if we want to continue to get wins."
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said his team improved as the game went on.
"We played a whole lot better in the second half," Sheppard said. "In the first half we had a lot of mental mistakes and had a lot of missed tackles. We play a lot of young kids but we definitely feel like they got better. We saw what our young guys are made of. They played a great game."
An interception by Murphy at the Logan 26 helped set up the first Sissonville touchdown.
Ten plays later, Shamlin fired to Fisher for a 2-yard Touchdown pass. After the Wyatt Ervin extra point kick it was 7-0 Indians. A 39-yard bomb down the sideline to Nicholas Haning gave the Indians a first-and-10 at the Logan 24.
The Indians were in business soon again after a disastrous minus-three yard punt by Logan's Aiden Slack, who popped the ball up hoping to avoid a blocked kick.
Two plays later, Griffith scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Sissonville with 10:42 left until halftime.
Later on in the quarter, Logan went for it on a fourth-and-nine on its own 38 but third-string quarterback Braydon McClung fumbled the snap and was stopped for no gain, giving the Indians a golden opportunity with a first-and-10 at the Logan 39.
Six snaps later, Griffith plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run and after the Ervin PAT it was 21-0 Indians with 5:47 left until the half.
Slack scored for Logan in the third quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run as the Wildcats trailed 21-6. Slack, a freshman and also Logan's backup quarterback, saw his first ever action as a tailback. Slack rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries. Troy Cowart led Logan with 11 attempts for 116 yards. Quarterback Jordan Hayes was 4 of 11 passing for 48 yards, all going to Corey Townsend, but was sacked six times for minus-54 yards.
"Slack did a good job for us. He's never played tailback before," Sheppard said. "He ran downhill hard. He's always played quarterback. We ask him to play anywhere -- quarterback, receiver, tailback or fullback -- and he will do it. Jordan (Hayes) kind of beat him out for the starting quarterback job and instead of folding he agreed to play receiver. Then we saw how well he runs with the ball we put him at running back and he makes some big plays for us."
The Indians closed out the scoring with 6:34 remaining in the game on Griffith's 10-yard touchdown run as Sissonville took a 28-6 lead.
Cameron Hensley and Slack led the Logan defense with eight tackles each. Kolton Goldie, Caden Dotson and Connor McGrew had six stops each.
Dylan Adkins had four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for Logan. Caleb Tiller had four tackles and a forced fumble. Chance Maynard had three tackles and a sack, while Cowart finished with three tackles. Kaleb Williamson and Braydon McClung both had three stops as well.
Isaiah Hill, Townsend, Dawson Maynard, Hunter Mileto and Jordan Sparks all had two tackles. Hunter White had one tackle and Hunter Trent had a fumble recovery.
Logan is scheduled to host Mingo Central next Friday, while Sissonville has its home opener the same night against Scott. It will be the first home game for Sissonville on its new Field Turf. Sissonville became the fifth Cardinal Conference team to get artificial turf, joining Logan, Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Scott.
"We've got Mingo next week and it doesn't get any easier for us," Sheppard said.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.