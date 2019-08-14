LOGAN - Michael Hall is gone.
And that's a big blow for the Logan High School receiving corp and team.
Hall, who graduated, had a big season last year for the Wildcats, reeling in 21 passes for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. He also saw time in the backfield as well as under center in the Wildcat formation. He also was Logan's rugby-style punter, averaging 43.1 yards per kick.
Hall is a big loss but Logan has a young and hungry receiving corp and hope to fill the void left by the departed senior.
There's also some depth there as well.
The Wildcats have some youthful talent, and those players will have to grow up fast if Logan wants to improve on last year's 4-6 showing.
At wide receiver, Logan's top returnee is junior Corey Townsend, who caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
"We're pretty set at receiver with guys like Corey Townsend," Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "He caught some passes last year and did a good job. He started as a freshman as well so this will be his third year starting. The last two seasons he was our second-leading receiver back-to-back behind Terrance Chapman two years ago and Michael Hall last year. This year, he should see a little more looks."
Sophomore receivers Korbin Bostic and Cameron Hensley also return as well.
"Cameron caught a few passes for us last year," Sheppard said. "Korbin got hurt last year after the Sissonville game but he's back. He got hurt early in the season last year. He was a starter as a freshman last year and played both ways for us. But in the second game of the season he sustained a broken collar bone. He was starting at corner for us and was a starter in the slot. He's a really good player and he's very fast."
Freshman Dawson Maynard also expected to see time in the slot.
"He's looking great out there," Sheppard said Maynard. "Korbin and Dawson both look very similar to Michael Hall. It will be nice to line up both of those guys this year."
Aiden Slack, a quarterback, could also see time at wideout.
Isaiah Hill, a senior newcomer, has been a surprise as well.
"He's looked really good in flex days and a practice," Sheppard said of Hill. "He'll probably return kicks for us. He's a really good kid and he works super hard. Ever since April he's been in the weight room every day and has been out there working with the other kids."
At tight end, Logan has another newcomer in Paul Nelson.
"He's never played before," Sheppard said. "He's a junior and he's a big kid. He's about 6-2 and 190 or 200. He'll help us."
Sophomore Jordan Hayes and Slack are likely to split time at quarterback.
Hayes saw some time at QB last year as a freshman, completing 6 of 14 passes for 148 yards.
"Both of them will see a lot of playing time," Sheppard said. "Both are really good and both do different things. Slack's more of a running quarterback. Jordan is more of a pocket quarterback. This year, our opponents will probably see both of them."
Senior Brandon McClung, a baseball player, is Logan's likely third-string QB.
"He'll probably play quarterback some. He's got a really good arm," Sheppard said. "He plays linebacker for us."
LHS also has freshman quarterback Anthony Slone.
"He's got a really good arm too," Sheppard said. "He'll probably play on the JV team this year."
