HAMLIN - The Logan High School softball team won in dramatic fashion on Monday night in its Class AA Region 4 Section 2 elimination game with Scott as Raegan Quick had an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Lady Cats over the Lady Hawks, 6-5, at Lincoln County.
Logan (9-19) moved into Tuesday's elimination game against Man.
Scott saw its season come to a close at 7-18.
Scott opened up scoring in the first inning with Kirsten Arthur's RBI single. Scott led 2-1 after one and 4-2 after two.
Scott made it 5-3 after five before Logan was able to plate two in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan tied things up when Ashlyn Conley singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Chloe Bryant earned the win on the mound in relief for Logan. She went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 11. Emma Vinson started the game for Logan, surrendering four runs on six hits over two innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
Kaleigh Freeman took the loss for Scott. She surrendered six runs on nine hits over eight innings, striking out six.
Logan racked up nine hits in the game.
Conley and Quick both managed multiple hits for Logan. Conley was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Quick was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs knocked in.
Craddock and Jayden Elkins both had multiple hits for Scott. Kaleigh Freeman doubled.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8, CHAPMANVILLE 1: The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team fell into the loser's bracket of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament with Monday's 8-1 loss to host Lincoln County at Hamlin.
Chapmanville (15-12) was scheduled to play an elimination game against either Man or Logan on Tuesday night.
Lincoln County, last year's sectional runner-ups, moved into Wednesday's championship game. The Lady Panthers (19-14) would have to be beat twice since the tourney is double elimination.
Sophomore Sydney Maynard pitched the win for LCHS over Chapmanville. Sierra Cook started and took the loss for CRHS. She was relieved by Tabitha Adkins in the third.
Natalie Fout led Lincoln County at the plate as she was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Shelby Browning and Koree Roberts each had a hit and a run batted in. Amber Roberts, Brooke Salmons and Kendall Strickler all singled.
Jenna Barker was 2-for-4 with a double to lead Chapmanville, while Cook was 2-for-3. Ashleigh Mahon singled and drove in one. Shea Pridemore, Bailey Parsons and Adkins all singled.
