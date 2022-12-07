WEST VIRGINIA — The high school football season in West Virginia has come to an end after Dec 3. There are three newly crowned champions after the round of super-six was finished at Wheeling Island.
Results from the championship games
No. 2 Huntington Defeated No.1 Parkersburg South 28-3 on Dec 3
The Highlanders are the 2022 state champions after a dominant win over the number one ranked Patriots. Parkersburg South had trouble all game long with penalties. 15 of them for 135 total yards to be exact. Zah Jackson of the Highlanders had himself a great rushing performance with 165-yards and he was also named Huntington’s most valuable player. Gavin Lochow, Huntington’s standout quarterback finished the day with 107 rushing yards and going 11-of-20 passing for 72 yards.
AAA State Champions — Huntington Highlanders
No. 2 Independence defeated No. 9 Herbert Hoover 42-7 on Dec 3.
The Independence Patriots put on quite a show against the Huskies and proved that they were coming for the win after last year’s upset. It was the Judah Price show as he led the Patriots to a strong and demanding win. Price set a super-six rushing record with 376 rushing yards on 32 carries. Herbert Hoover only managed 31 yards on the ground the entire game.
Class AA State Champions — Independence Patriots
No. 2 Williamstown defeated No. 1 James Monroe 52-20 on Dec 3.
The Yellow Jackets promptly took care of business against the Mavericks on Wheeling Island. Williamstown also put up 30 more points than James Monroe’s defense had allowed all year long. This is the Yellowjacket’s third state title win since 2014. They finished the night with a total of 416 rushing yards, 272 of those yards came from quarterback Maxwell Molessa along with five touchdowns.
Class A State Champions — Williamstown Yellow Jackets
