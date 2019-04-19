Allison, a West Virginia University redshirt junior quarterback, committed to the University of Miami and then-Hurricanes' head coach Al Golden as a high school sophomore. He went on to be one of the top quarterbacks in his high school recruiting class, but then Golden was replaced by Mark Richt not long after Allison hit campus in Coral Gables.
The new coach at Miami didn't chase him off, but after sitting out as a redshirt in 2016 Allison decided he needed a change of scenery.
"They brought Coach Richt in," Allison said. "I love Coach Richt, he's a great human being, great coach, it just wasn't the right fit for me."
When Allison announced his intentions to transfer in early 2017, his father Sean told the Miami Herald, "Jack works really hard and he wants to get on the field as soon as possible, so he's going to go some place where he can play football."
That place, as it turned out, was West Virginia University.
Allison was forced to sit out 2017 under the transfer rules before serving as Will Grier's backup in 2018. He played in seven games for the Mountaineers last season, usually late in blowouts, but was thrust into the starter's job for the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse when Grier opted to sit out.
"That was such a huge learning experience for me," Allison said. "I'm so grateful for that opportunity. Just learning what it's like to really be out there in the first quarter, to get in there and see live bullets from the first to the fourth quarter was such a great experience for me."
Grier, of course, was not the only one on his way out of Morgantown. First it was Jake Spavital, the offensive coordinator, leaving to take over as the head coach at Texas State. Then the Mountaineers' head coach, Dana Holgorsen, left WVU for Houston.
Fast forward a few weeks and Neal Brown had been hired to replace Holgorsen, and not long after that, word came down that University of Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall would join the West Virginia program. Now, not only was Allison looking at working with his third head coach and offense coordinator in three seasons, but now there would be some serious upperclassman competition in the race to be named the 2019 starting quarterback.
"I can't control those things," Allison said. "All I can control is how hard I work every day when I come in here, so that's all I really did, and just let God take care of all the rest.
"I'm an athlete. I'm here to compete. That's all I wanna do, and I think it brings the best out of everybody to compete."
Allison's primary competition for the starting quarterback job, Kendall, has been through changes of his own in recent months. Kendall backed up the last two Heisman Trophy winners - Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield - at Oklahoma. After waiting behind those obviously talented players for his turn, 2019 appeared to be Kendall's time to shine for the Sooners. Then Jalen Hurts transferred from the University of Alabama to OU. That put the wheels in motion for Kendall to start looking for a new place to play.
"I'm kind of doing what I want to do this time," Kendall said. "I graduated, did everything right by the program at Oklahoma, and it was kind of a final decision of, let me go do something right for myself."
The timing was fortuitous for West Virginia. Brown had not been with the Mountaineers long, but there was a personal connection between the new WVU coach and Kendall - Brown coached Kendall's brother when both were at the University of Kentucky in 2014.
Oklahoma initially blocked Kendall from leaving for another Big 12 school, but quickly changed course. That opened the door for him to make his way to Morgantown.
"It was kind of a short period when I had to realize I needed to get out of Oklahoma through talking to my dad and my family," Kendall said. "Coach Brown had just gotten the job at West Virginia. It was a pretty easy transition because I knew him so well just through personal experiences.
"(Brown) did everything he could do to get me here. That really meant a lot, and it meant that he really cared about me and me getting to play for him."