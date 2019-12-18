Changes are coming to high school basketball in West Virginia next season. That’s when the WVSSAC will implement its pilot four-class system.

New classifications were released recently by the SSAC and two-year trial system is scheduled to launch for the 2020-21 season and run through the 2021-22 basketball campaign.

There will be 29 schools each in AAAA, AAA and AA and 37 Class A teams.

Locally, Logan, Man and Chapmanville have all been Double-A schools for the last four years but that will change next season.

Man will drop back down to Class A, while Logan will move up to AAA, Chapmanville Regional, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, will remain as a Class AA school.

Logan will have plenty of company in the AAA ranks with Cardinal Conference teams Winfield, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Scott and Wayne. Also classified as AAA are such notables as Fairmont Senior, Lincoln County, Shady Spring, Robert C, Byrd and East Fairmont.

Logan is ranked as the sixth smallest AAA team in the state. Winfield is the largest AAA school. In an earlier proposal Winfield would have jumped from AA to AAAA.

In the AA ranks, Chapmanville is the third largest in the classification and will be joined by many notables, including Wheeling Central and Charleston Catholic, two former traditional Class A private school powerhouses.

Also in AA are: Cardinal Conference team Poca, Bluefield, Westside, Mingo Central, Wyoming East and Ravenswood. Three more Class A private schools — Clarksburg Notre Dame, Huntington St. Joe and Parkersburg Catholic — are also in AA.

Man is the 11th largest Class A school and will be joined by Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van and other notables.

Regional and sectional alignments will be released in January.

This season will be the last for the current sectional alignment. County teams Man, Chapmanville and Logan have played in the same sectional with Mingo Central, Scott and Lincoln County the last three years.

Class AAAA

Morgantown

Musselman

Cabell Midland

Parkersburg

Jefferson

Huntington

Martinsburg

Wheeling Park

Parkersburg South

Spring Mills

Washington

Hedgesville

University

Hurrricane

Woodrow Wilson

George Washington

Capital

Riverside

Preston

St. Albans

John Marshall

Oak Hill

South Charleston

Buckhannon-Upshur

Spring Valley

Greenbrier East

Bridgeport

Princeton

Brooke

Class AAA

Winfield

Fairmont Senior

Ripley

Nitro

Hampshire

Lincoln County

Shady Spring

Herbert Hoover

Robert C. Byrd

East Fairmont

North Marion

Grafton

Elkins

Berkeley Springs

Weir

Point Pleasant

Keyser

Lewis County

Sissonville

Scott

PikeView

Wayne

Lincoln

Logan

Nicholas County

Oak Glen

Independence

Philip Barbour

Liberty (Harrison)

Class AA

Wheeling Central Catholic

Charleston Catholic

Chapmanville

Frankfort

Roane County

Liberty (Raleigh)

Williamstown

Poca

Bluefield

Westside

Mingo Central

Moorefield

Braxton County

Notre Dame

Magnolia

Wyoming East

Buffalo

South Harrison

Ravenswood

Petersburg

Clay County

St. Marys

Ritchie County

Midland Trail

Wirt County

Summers County

Trinity

Huntington St. Joseph’s

Parkersburg Catholic

Class A

Sherman

Greater Beckley Christian

Doddridge County

James Monroe

Madonna

Tyler Consolidated

Pendleton County

Tolsia

Clay-Battelle

Greenbrier West

Man

WV School for the Deaf

Mount View

WV School for the Blind

Richwood

Tucker County

Wahama

River View

Cameron

Gilmer County

East Hardy

Tug Valley

Calhoun County

Montcalm

Tygarts Valley

Hannan

Webster County

Paden City

Meadow Bridge

Valley Wetzel

Van

Pocahontas County

Hundred

Paw Paw

Union

Harman

Pickens

