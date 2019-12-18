Changes are coming to high school basketball in West Virginia next season. That’s when the WVSSAC will implement its pilot four-class system.
New classifications were released recently by the SSAC and two-year trial system is scheduled to launch for the 2020-21 season and run through the 2021-22 basketball campaign.
There will be 29 schools each in AAAA, AAA and AA and 37 Class A teams.
Locally, Logan, Man and Chapmanville have all been Double-A schools for the last four years but that will change next season.
Man will drop back down to Class A, while Logan will move up to AAA, Chapmanville Regional, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, will remain as a Class AA school.
Logan will have plenty of company in the AAA ranks with Cardinal Conference teams Winfield, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Scott and Wayne. Also classified as AAA are such notables as Fairmont Senior, Lincoln County, Shady Spring, Robert C, Byrd and East Fairmont.
Logan is ranked as the sixth smallest AAA team in the state. Winfield is the largest AAA school. In an earlier proposal Winfield would have jumped from AA to AAAA.
In the AA ranks, Chapmanville is the third largest in the classification and will be joined by many notables, including Wheeling Central and Charleston Catholic, two former traditional Class A private school powerhouses.
Also in AA are: Cardinal Conference team Poca, Bluefield, Westside, Mingo Central, Wyoming East and Ravenswood. Three more Class A private schools — Clarksburg Notre Dame, Huntington St. Joe and Parkersburg Catholic — are also in AA.
Man is the 11th largest Class A school and will be joined by Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van and other notables.
Regional and sectional alignments will be released in January.
This season will be the last for the current sectional alignment. County teams Man, Chapmanville and Logan have played in the same sectional with Mingo Central, Scott and Lincoln County the last three years.
Class AAAA
Morgantown
Musselman
Cabell Midland
Parkersburg
Jefferson
Huntington
Martinsburg
Wheeling Park
Parkersburg South
Spring Mills
Washington
Hedgesville
University
Hurrricane
Woodrow Wilson
George Washington
Capital
Riverside
Preston
St. Albans
John Marshall
Oak Hill
South Charleston
Buckhannon-Upshur
Spring Valley
Greenbrier East
Bridgeport
Princeton
Brooke
Class AAA
Winfield
Fairmont Senior
Ripley
Nitro
Hampshire
Lincoln County
Shady Spring
Herbert Hoover
Robert C. Byrd
East Fairmont
North Marion
Grafton
Elkins
Berkeley Springs
Weir
Point Pleasant
Keyser
Lewis County
Sissonville
Scott
PikeView
Wayne
Lincoln
Logan
Nicholas County
Oak Glen
Independence
Philip Barbour
Liberty (Harrison)
Class AA
Wheeling Central Catholic
Charleston Catholic
Chapmanville
Frankfort
Roane County
Liberty (Raleigh)
Williamstown
Poca
Bluefield
Westside
Mingo Central
Moorefield
Braxton County
Notre Dame
Magnolia
Wyoming East
Buffalo
South Harrison
Ravenswood
Petersburg
Clay County
St. Marys
Ritchie County
Midland Trail
Wirt County
Summers County
Trinity
Huntington St. Joseph’s
Parkersburg Catholic
Class A
Sherman
Greater Beckley Christian
Doddridge County
James Monroe
Madonna
Tyler Consolidated
Pendleton County
Tolsia
Clay-Battelle
Greenbrier West
Man
WV School for the Deaf
Mount View
WV School for the Blind
Richwood
Tucker County
Wahama
River View
Cameron
Gilmer County
East Hardy
Tug Valley
Calhoun County
Montcalm
Tygarts Valley
Hannan
Webster County
Paden City
Meadow Bridge
Valley Wetzel
Van
Pocahontas County
Hundred
Paw Paw
Union
Harman
Pickens