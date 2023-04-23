This is a roundup of the previous week for the Chapmanville and Man softball teams.
CHAPMANVILLE 14 POCA 0
The Lady Tigers welcomed Poca to Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field last Monday, and the hosts cruised to an easy 14-0 victory over the Lady Dots.
Erica Sigmon went 2-3 with a homer and an RBI for CRHS. Hannah Miller was 3-3 with a double and two RBI. Laken Parks went 1-4 with a double and an RBI. Latosha Perry and Evy Altizer were both 2-3 with an RBI. Emma Muncy and Brooke Christian both went 1-4 with two RBI.
Perry (five innings, two Ks, three walks, no ER, four hits) pitched for Chapmanville.
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 8
CRHS: 0 2 6 6 - 14 13 1
CHAPMANVILLE 12 POCA 3
The Lady Tigers and Lady Dots met on the diamond again on Saturday, and Chapmanville rolled once again, defeating Poca this time by a score of 12-3.
Chloe Murphy went 3-4 at the dish for Chapmanville. Erin Adkins (2-4, two RBI) and Evy Altizer (2-4, one RBI) each had a double.
Murphy (five Ks, one walk, no ER, four hits) and Latosha Perry (one K, two walks, three ER, six hits) both tossed three innings on the hill for the Lady Tigers.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 3 2 3 1 0 3 - 12 11 0
PHS: 1 0 2 0 0 0 - 3 10 8
WINFIELD 8 CHAPMANVILLE 1
CRHS hosted Winfield on Thursday, and the top-ranked Lady Generals came in and breezed to an 8-1 win.
Emma Muncy was 2-3 with a double for the Lady Tigers, and Hannah Miller had a hit.
Latosha Perry (2.1 innings, one K, three walks, five ER, eight hits) pitched and took the loss for Chapmanville. Chloe Murphy threw 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and no walks while giving up one earned run and six hits.
Chapmanville is now 14-5 on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
WHS: 1 0 5 1 0 1 0 - 8 14 1
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 3 3
MAN 7 MINGO CENTRAL 0
The Man softball team hosted the Mingo Central Lady Miners last Tuesday, and the Lady 'Billies picked up an easy 7-0 win.
Jacklynn Barnett was 1-3 with a double and an RBI for Man. Kylie Blevins and Trista Marcum both had a hit and an RBI.
Morgan Cooper pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout of Mingo with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Score by innings:
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 8
MHS: 0 2 0 0 0 5 - 7 5 0
MAN 21 WESTSIDE 0
Man followed up Tuesday's win over Mingo Central by traveling to Westside on Wednesday and putting up a whopping 21 runs in a shutout victory over the Lady Renegades.
Mattie Carroll was 4-4 at the plate for the Lady Billies with a double and three RBI. Peyton Lusk (3-4, one RBI) and Trista Marcum (3-3, four RBI) each had a double. Jacklynn Barnett went 3-4 with three RBI of her own. Morgan Cooper was 2-4 with two doubles.
Carroll pitched for Man and got the win, going three frames with six punchouts and no walks. She didn't give up a hit or an earned run.
Man now has a record of 9-3 on the campaign.
Score by innings:
MHS: 1 9 11 - 21 20 2
WHS: 0 0 0 - 0 0 5