Nitro and Chapmanville both started 2-0 before hitting a snag last Friday, suffering their first loss of the season.
The Tigers (2-1) fell to Winfield 47-14, and the Wildcats (2-1) were downed by Hoover 42-21.
Both teams look to get back on track this Friday as Chapmanville hosts Nitro in an all-feline Cardinal Conference matchup with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Chapmanville has a perfect record against Nitro. The Tigers and Wildcats have played six times in history (all-time series began in 2016), and Chapmanville is 6-0.
James Barker was the coach of the Tigers for three of those wins, and he said his team has to focus on bouncing back this week.
“We have to have a short memory this week,” Barker said. “We talked about it with our team today [Monday]. This is a much-improved Nitro team. You can see it on the film. They play with great energy. The [Derek] Lowe kid is at quarterback. Thank God it’s not his brother, but he’s pretty good too. They’re special. They have a chance to be good for a while. We’re looking forward to it.”
Lowe has put up decent numbers this season completing 30 of 62 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week against Hoover he was 14 of 28 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He’s thrown two interceptions this year.
“We’re going to change a few things up this week for Chapmanville,” said Nitro coach Boom McKinney. “They definitely are a good football team. They have a good quarterback and a big, strong running back, which is basically what we faced last week.”
Chapmanville quarterback Brody Dalton has completed 38 of 63 pass attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns this season. Running back Kohl Farmer was relatively unstoppable for the first two games with a conference-high 52 rushes for 330 yards and seven touchdowns. Winfield, though, slowed him down last week holding him to 61 yards on 17 rushes.
Barker said his team was bitten by the COVID bug last week but looks to be relatively healthy heading into the Nitro game.
“I think we’re starting to get over that a little bit,” Barker said. “We had one or two that were sick this weekend but injury-wise we’re in OK shape. We had one that hit a bench over at Winfield. He’s not seriously hurt, thank goodness. But he’s questionable this week.”
That player is backup running back and starting outside linebacker Charles Stallard, who usually has an impact on defense for Chapmanville. Stallard slid hard into a metal bench on Winfield’s sideline at the conclusion of a play last week. He was down on the field for about five minutes before walking off under his own power.
“If we don’t have him we put a game plan in,” Barker said. “Our kids understand the game plan this week already. We’re not behind the eight ball where we were last week. We’re much more prepared.”
McKinney talked about what his team has to do to get back in the win column, and preventing turnovers is a big part of it.
“We have to not beat ourselves,” McKinney said. “We had a few turnovers last week. Two of the three turned into 14 points pretty quick against us. We have to get guys on the ground. Make tackles on defense, which we struggled with last week and obviously hold on to the football.”