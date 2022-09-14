Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Nitro and Chapmanville both started 2-0 before hitting a snag last Friday, suffering their first loss of the season.

The Tigers (2-1) fell to Winfield 47-14, and the Wildcats (2-1) were downed by Hoover 42-21.

Recommended for you